Things That Will Make You Smarter In 2011

Zero-Sum Future by Gideon Rachman

Why the West Rules--for Now by Ian Morris

Each day brings new stories of trade deficits, natural disasters, and looming conflict. How to make sense of it all? Two new books, Gideon Rachman's Zero-Sum Future and Ian Morris' Why the West Rules-- for Now, give you an eagle-eye view of the trends and macro movements governing the world. Of course, the news isn't all good--Rachman says we're in for a major economic and political struggle between the U.S. and China while Europe founders. Morris looks back to explain how the West dominated for so long, but his sharp analysis will teach you as much about the present. You may not feel relieved, but at least you'll better understand the source of your anxiety.