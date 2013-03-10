27 Expensive Products That Wound Up Being Complete Wastes Of Money

Mandi Woodruff
turntables dj deejay

Photo: Flickr via danielwilliams

Whether it was a post-breakup shopping spree or a $2,000 “It” gadget that was rendered useless within a week, everyone has a few regretful purchase skeletons rattling around their hall closets. In a popular Reddit thread, hundreds of users shared the most expensive things they’ve ever bought that were a complete waste of money. 

We’ve rounded up 27 of our favourites. 

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Source: Reddit

Now see some worthy buys.

22 products that really do last a lifetime >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.