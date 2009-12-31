Crazy, Depressing List Of Things That Were True In 1999, But Are No Longer So

On this day in 1999…



The Concorde flew between Paris and New York.

Osama bin Laden was living with his family in a compound in Kandahar.

Something called Inktomi was the world’s largest search engine.

China’s GDP was $1.4 trillion, half of Germany’s.

Alan Greenspan was widely heralded as the world’s greatest financial thinker.

Read the rest at Foreign Policy –>



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.