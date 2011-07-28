Photo: Wikimedia Commons

I was at breakfast with a friend yesterday who told me about a project he did with some Twitter data around weather. He said as he was pouring through the data, he saw that there were bursts of tweets at certain times. He dug into the data and saw that it was weather vanes and thermometers that were tweeting out their data.It got me thinking about things that tweet (like weather vanes, refrigerators, traffic lights, etc) and their role in the land of social media. I believe that devices and sensors that broadcast their data via social media channels are an important source of social data and engagement. And for some reason, they are way more common on Twitter than any other social platform.



Have you ever seen a weather vane on Facebook? I have not. If they exist I’d love to know about them. I want to understand the Internet of Things and its role in social media. I suspect that the symmetric friending model and the use of real names/real people in the Facebook system is a hindrance to devices updating Facebook pages, but I could be wrong.

Services that are too determinant in their use case are ultimately limiting in their extensibility to important new uses. Machines are reliable sources of information and the social services that are friendly to them have a number of interesting opportunities in front of them.

