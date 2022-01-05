I’m a New Yorker who visited Miami for the first time. Here are 15 things that surprised me the most.

I’m a New Yorker, and until recently, I’d never been to Miami, Florida. The author explores the city of Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider Looking for warmth and a change of scenery, I recently made my first trip to the Magic City, and was surprised by many key differences between it and my home in NYC, where I’ve lived for almost three years.

The first thing I noticed about Miami was how cheap public transit was compared to New York. The author rides a train in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider Back home, I pay $2.75 for each subway ride. In Miami, I paid $5.65 a day for an unlimited pass that got me on the buses and railway system.

Miami also has a free trolley that runs across the city for 15 hours a day. I haven’t heard of anything similar in New York. Miami’s free trolley stops in the city’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider In my experience riding Miami’s trolleys , they were clean and not too crowded.

I also found that private Lyft rides in Miami were up to four times cheaper to travel the same distance as my rides in Brooklyn. The author took a few Lyfts during her trip. Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images A 5-mile (8km) ride in Miami cost me $10 whereas a similar distance in Brooklyn has cost me $40.

Walking down the streets of Miami, I noticed there didn’t seem to be as many trash cans as in New York, but the streets still seemed cleaner. A trash can in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider Typically in New York, I see overflowing trash cans on almost every corner, and there’s still trash on the streets. But in Miami, the streets were much cleaner, which made me think this city didn’t need as many.

In some areas of Miami, I noticed more yield than stop signs. A yield sign in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider Drivers seemed patient about waiting for pedestrians, unlike my experiences walking around my neighborhood in Brooklyn.

I often — incorrectly — assume smaller, or highly car-dependent cities won’t be as walkable as New York. But I was pleased to find that Miami had many walkable neighborhoods all over the city, not just in the downtown area. People walk around South Beach and Coconut Grove in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider South Beach, Wynwood, and parts of Coconut Grove all had walkable streets that were dense with restaurants and stores.

I visited Miami in October and knew it had a reputation for being warm year-round. But I didn’t know it’s one of the warmest locations in the US in winter with highs of nearly 80 degrees, as the Weather Station Experts reported last month. A date and temperature sign in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider It’s around 80 degrees in the winter , but when I visited Miami in October, it was typically 85 degrees during the day, which was much warmer than a fall day in NYC.

The warm weather also came with high humidity, which I found to be unbearable at times. The author experienced hot, humid weather in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider Miami is quite humid in October, when I visited, according to World Weather and Climate New York gets humid, too, in the summers. But in Miami in October, my glasses immediately fogged up as I walked outside, which I’ve never experienced back home.

As I explored, I thought people seemed more eager to talk to strangers than in New York. People play basketball at a public park in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider I had a lot of pleasant, random run-ins with strangers in my week in Miami, which almost never happens near my home in Brooklyn. Some people even greeted me on the street from their car windows.

I also sampled Miami nightlife, and while New York is known as the city that never sleeps, after a night in South Beach, I’m convinced it could share the title. People gather on Ocean Drive in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider I could hear people partying from my hotel room in the streets below until the early hours of the morning. Read more: I went to South Beach for the first time to check out the glitzy Miami neighborhood. Here’s what it was like.

One of my favorite discoveries in Miami was the abundant street art. Murals in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider From Wynwood’s murals to South Beach’s art deco buildings, Miami’s streets were just as colorful as New York’s artsy neighborhoods like Bushwick. Read more: I toured Miami’s artsy neighborhood that’s becoming the ‘Silicon Valley of the South.’ Here’s what it’s like.

Of course, no trip to Miami is complete without a stop at the beach. South Beach may be the cleanest beach I have ever seen. Miami Beach on a sunny day. Joey Hadden/Insider I expected Miami’s beaches to be clean, especially compared to New York’s sandy shores, but was blown away by how beautiful it was. According to The Culture Trip , Miami Beach imports sand from Caribbean beaches.

When I shopped for groceries at the local supermarket, Publix, I found items I buy in New York, like Justin’s Peanut Butter, available for a few bucks cheaper than at the market near my apartment. Peanut butter for sale at a Publix in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider I pay $15 for Justin’s Peanut Butter at the market near my Brooklyn apartment, so I was surprised to see it selling for just $12 at Publix. Read more: I visited Publix for the first time to see why Southerners love it so much, and now I wish we had one in NYC

I was also able to tour a 1,100 square-foot apartment in Miami and discovered that I could live with double the space for roughly the same price as my 500-square-foot Brooklyn abode. A Miami apartment that costs the same as the author’s NYC apartment. Joey Hadden/Insider The 1,100-square-foot Miami apartment was listed for $1,700 a month, and I pay $1,650 for my 500-square-foot Brooklyn apartment. Read more: I toured a Miami apartment to see how it compared to my NYC apartment, and I’m still daydreaming about the extra bathroom and outdoor space