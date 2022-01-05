I’m a New Yorker who visited Miami for the first time. Here are 15 things that surprised me the most.

I’m a New Yorker and recently traveled to Miami, Florida for the first time.
Many things were surprising, namely that Miami seemed less expensive and more social than New York.
I found a booming nightlife scene and colorful streets full of murals and Art Deco buildings.
I’m a New Yorker, and until recently, I’d never been to Miami, Florida.
Looking for warmth and a change of scenery, I recently made my first trip to the Magic City, and was surprised by many key differences between it and my home in NYC, where I’ve lived for almost three years.
The first thing I noticed about Miami was how cheap public transit was compared to New York.
Back home, I pay $2.75 for each subway ride. In Miami, I paid $5.65 a day for an unlimited pass that got me on the buses and railway system.
Miami also has a free trolley that runs across the city for 15 hours a day. I haven’t heard of anything similar in New York.
I also found that private Lyft rides in Miami were up to four times cheaper to travel the same distance as my rides in Brooklyn.
A 5-mile (8km) ride in Miami cost me $10 whereas a similar distance in Brooklyn has cost me $40.
Walking down the streets of Miami, I noticed there didn’t seem to be as many trash cans as in New York, but the streets still seemed cleaner.
Typically in New York, I see overflowing trash cans on almost every corner, and there’s still trash on the streets. But in Miami, the streets were much cleaner, which made me think this city didn’t need as many.
In some areas of Miami, I noticed more yield than stop signs.
Drivers seemed patient about waiting for pedestrians, unlike my experiences walking around my neighborhood in Brooklyn.
I often — incorrectly — assume smaller, or highly car-dependent cities won’t be as walkable as New York. But I was pleased to find that Miami had many walkable neighborhoods all over the city, not just in the downtown area.
South Beach, Wynwood, and parts of Coconut Grove all had walkable streets that were dense with restaurants and stores.
I visited Miami in October and knew it had a reputation for being warm year-round. But I didn’t know it’s one of the warmest locations in the US in winter with highs of nearly 80 degrees, as the Weather Station Experts reported last month.
Of course, no trip to Miami is complete without a stop at the beach. South Beach may be the cleanest beach I have ever seen.
I expected Miami’s beaches to be clean, especially compared to New York’s sandy shores, but was blown away by how beautiful it was. According to The Culture Trip, Miami Beach imports sand from Caribbean beaches.
Before visiting Miami, I never thought of it as a nature destination. But it’s the only US city bordered by two national parks — Biscayne and Everglades.
According to The Culture Trip and Miami New Times, Miami is bordered by Biscayne National Park on the east side and Everglades National Park on the west side.