I just moved to a small town from a city with 20 times the population. Here’s what surprised me the most.

Once we got approved, I realized how small Lilburn is.

After finally getting approved for the house , I began to research what would become our new home for at least the next year. It was a stark difference to our present situation.

Lilburn’s population is about 14,500, according to 2020 census data. Orlando, on the other hand, had a 2020 population of a little over 300,000. The town itself is smaller, too — Lilburn is less than 7 square miles. To compare, Orlando stretches about 113 square miles.

Though technically a small suburb as it sits within the Atlanta Metropolitan area, Lilburn has a small-town charm, and its offical slogan is “Small town. Big Difference.”

I was curious to see what life would be like somewhere with significantly fewer people than I was used to. Since moving in July, I’ve found surprises around nearly every corner.