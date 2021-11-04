I just moved to a small town from a city with 20 times the population. Here’s what surprised me the most.

- I recently moved from Orlando, which has a population of 300,000, to Lilburn, Georgia – population 14,500.
- In my new neighborhood, no two homes look the same, and I love encountering wildlife.
- I was really surprised to find so much support for the LGBTQ+ community.
We were very wrong. A few stressful months ensued; it was a constant cycle of getting our hopes up over houses and being disappointed when we were denied or told a previous applicant was accepted first. When we found a new Zillow listing for a rustic house in Lilburn, Georgia, we conceded that living 40 minutes away from Downtown ATL would suffice. With our move-out date looming ever closer, we no longer had the luxury to be picky.
Lilburn’s population is about 14,500, according to 2020 census data. Orlando, on the other hand, had a 2020 population of a little over 300,000. The town itself is smaller, too — Lilburn is less than 7 square miles. To compare, Orlando stretches about 113 square miles.
Though technically a small suburb as it sits within the Atlanta Metropolitan area, Lilburn has a small-town charm, and its offical slogan is “Small town. Big Difference.”
I was curious to see what life would be like somewhere with significantly fewer people than I was used to. Since moving in July, I’ve found surprises around nearly every corner.
Stone, brick, and wood are staples of house exteriors, and many feature wide porches and balconies. It always seems like there’s a new house to see and admire when I go for a walk. Plus, the houses here are farther apart than those in my previous neighborhood. It feels a little weird to hardly ever see my neighbors, but the extra space is nice — and our dog would agree!
While deer sightings during your morning cup of coffee is nothing short of magical, my roommate spotting a coyote on our street has definitely put me on edge when walking our dog at night. There’s plenty of new creatures to get used to cohabitating with — not to mention all the different birds and bugs — but it makes me feel more connected to nature here, which is a major reason why we moved to Georgia.
I’ve seen at least two of these signs in the neighborhood and another house that flies a rainbow flag. A market on Main Street has a corner dedicated to rainbow jewelry and magnets from the Little Gay Gift Shop, and there’s even a Facebook group called Lilburn Pride, which is over 400 members strong. I still tend to err on the side of referring to my partner as “my roommate” to strangers, but these displays of community make me feel more comfortable to be myself.
One of Lilburn’s most spectacular attractions is the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, which is actually the largest Hindu temple in the United States, according to Georgia’s tourism website. The place of worship features more than 30,000 hand-carved pieces of stone.
While Lilburn’s diversity could be, in part, due to its proximity to a major city, it actually has a greater percentage of those who are Latino, Asian, and mixed race than Orlando, according to census data. Over half of all Lilburn residents report speaking a language other than English in their homes, whereas that number was only 38.2% in Orlando. Having grown up in South Florida with a Cuban family, hearing Spanish in the supermarkets or in restaurants is a pleasant reminder of home.
The center has small-town charm with brick storefronts, eclectic antique shops, and live music every week. It also has some newer food spots, including a fast-casual Mexican place where guests can dine inside of a double-decker bus.
The first time I ventured to the area, I was really surprised to see how many people were out enjoying the day. The main restaurant had an hour-long wait time, and I was told reservations were usually necessary on the weekends.
Lilburn is situated in Gwinnett County, which has been referred to as one of Atlanta’s fastest-growing counties. It makes sense why development in Lilburn would be booming the way it is, but it’s still surprising to see sparkly new apartments built along the historical center.
Away from downtown Lilburn, rent is a bit cheaper. Our three-bedroom house on a 1-acre lot costs about $US1,650 ($AU2,229) a month. Right now, Zillow shows houses of that same size in Orlando would cost double or triple that in monthly rent.
Two cafes just outside of my neighborhood feature exclusively vegan menus, from rich pastries to savory mac and cheese. The downtown Mexican restaurant offers vegan chorizo, which is a welcome option if you’re looking for something heartier than just veggies. Vegan food is something I’ve usually associated with bigger cities, and while its presence here may be helped by our proximity to Atlanta, it’s exciting to find so many options on my doorstep.
Being surrounded by so many fast-food spots can also make it harder to pick healthy choices when you’re on the go. It’s often easier — and cheaper — to pull into a drive-thru in a crunch. The prevalence of corporate food options seems to speak to the growth Lilburn is undergoing as downtown Atlanta spills out into the suburbs.
Now, I can go a whole day without seeing anyone on the street or even driving by — and I love it. It feels so peaceful to sit on the porch without seeing constant distractions, or to let our dog run around our yard without fearing for her safety.
Even though I wouldn’t have picked this town on my own — or even had known about it — I’m glad I kept an open mind and was flexible with my moving plans. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have found my new home that keeps surprising me every day.