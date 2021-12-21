I’m in my mid-20s and just took my first plane ride. Here are 7 things that surprised me about flying.

- I’m 25 years old and just took my first plane ride in December 2021.
- I was surprised by numerous things, including the boarding process and how quick security can be.
- I was also amused by Kylie Cosmetics vending machines in airports, and how small plane windows are.
So this year, when I decided to spend a weekend at Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida, I figured it was time to take my first flight.
Of course, I knew flying would be a bit different both on the plane and at the airport as a result of the pandemic, but there were still a few standard things that surprised me throughout my journey.
But to my surprise, it only took approximately one hour for me to do both.
But as I came to learn later, these machines are actually a staple at numerous airports across the US.
Frontier worked on a first-come-first-serve basis and opened boarding to all passengers at once. Southwest, on the other hand, took a more organized approach and called each group individually.
That being said, I had an assigned seat on my Frontier flight, but had to search for one on my Southwest flights. The latter airline has an open boarding policy, and allows passengers to choose their seats once their boarding group is called.
But because I’ve always heard people complain about airplane seats — especially those on budget airlines — I was expecting much worse.
I found myself craning my neck to see from the aisle seat, and couldn’t always appreciate the view below us.
Next time I fly, I’ll definitely be getting a window seat.
Unfortunately, things didn’t get much better when flying. I always thought I’d be OK in the air so long as there’s no turbulence, but I felt dizzy and nauseous for most of the smooth flight.
At first, I thought it was the result of nerves, but even on the way home when I was much calmer, I experienced the same symptoms. Luckily, I found that concentrating on a book or even the plane brochures helped — the complete opposite of what I experience when I have motion sickness in the car.
Maybe it was the speed of my trip, or maybe it was the nerves from my first flight. According to Cleveland Clinic, you can also become tired on flights as a result of low humidity leaving you dehydrated, and lower air pressure providing your body less oxygen.
But whatever the reason, I felt like I needed another vacation as soon as my third and final plane landed.