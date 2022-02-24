10 things that surprised me about going vegan

Some people report feeling better and more energized after going vegan, so I was surprised I didn’t immediately feel that way.

In those first few weeks, a lot of people asked me if I felt better, but I couldn’t honestly say that I did. I didn’t feel any worse, but I wasn’t bounding out of bed any earlier, either.

While it’s possible I was lacking certain nutrients in those early days as I adjusted to the new diet, it’s also possible that I didn’t notice any major changes because I had already been eating a vegetarian diet for so long.

Other people may not notice improvements in how they feel because it’s also possible to be vegan and eat poorly, thanks to the availability of highly processed vegan products.

A few weeks after going vegan, however, I did notice improvements to my skin, which seemed clearer, perhaps due to me dropping dairy from my diet.

“Studies have shown that removing dairy from patients’ diets improves their acne,” dermatologist Papri Sarkar previously told Insider. “This relationship is especially strong with dairy and lower fat milks. In my experience, I’ve found that if patients go off dairy for a month, a significant number of them with mild to moderate acne see improvement.”