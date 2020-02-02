I’m a Brit who visited LA for the first time. Here are the 13 things that surprised me most.

There is so much more space in LA.

One of the first things I noticed when driving to the city from the airport was how much more space there is in LA than in London.

In the UK, it can be hard to forget that you’re living on a small island with millions of people.

Plus almost every house here has its own garden and tons of space inside. Someone in LA told me they never even realized expensive homes ever had to share walls, which blew my mind.