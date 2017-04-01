9 everyday missteps that make you look like you never learned your manners

NBCUniversal Television Distribution Stop being rude and reckless.

Don’t be rude.

Well, sometimes, that’s easier said than done. Everyday behaviours that seem normal to us might come across poorly to others. It’s important to check back with yourself every once in a while, to ensure that you’re not rubbing people the wrong way.

Business Insider spoke with business communications expert, speaker, and “The Communication Clinic: 99 Proven Cures for the Most Common Business Mistakes” author Barbara Pachter. She shared a handful of etiquette red flags that make you look like you’ve forgotten — or never learned — your manners.

Here are some common behaviours to avoid, lest you come across as rude:

