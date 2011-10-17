7 Reasons Why Europe's Recent Rally Could Be Short-Lived

Photo: Motiqua / Flirkr

With European leaders promising a debt crisis solution by the end of the month and all 17 countries having voted for the expansion of the EFSF, some renewed optimism has recently boosted the euro and European stock markets.However, Europe’s debt situation remains extremely complicated as it into its crucial EU summit on October 23.



Morgan Stanley’s Global Currency Research team has outlined some major issues that they think will throw off Europe’s path to a final solution.

In fact, they think the recent rally in the euro is just a short-term bear market rebound. They see the euro at $1.30 in Q4 of this year and $1.25 in Q1 2012.

The European Monetary Union is fiscally out of sync. Unlike the U.S. and UK, the euro area lacks fiscal harmonization or a central bank that operates as a 'lender of last resort'. The European Central Bank can't for instance buy sovereign debt on the primary market if needed. Moreover a shift to such a fiscal union will be difficult. Germany's top judge Judge Vosskuhle has already said that Germany cannot transfer sovereign rights to the EU's Economic and Monetary Union under the country's current legal framework. Any further change would require a public vote, which given the current economic situation doesn't seem very likely to pass. Source: Morgan Stanley The EFSF comes with strings attached. If the EFSF is increased, France could lose its AAA rating because it bears 20% of the EFSF's burden, and in turn the EFSF would have to shore up its collateral to maintain its own AAA rating. That would in turn impact its lending ability. The EFSF needs ECB or IMF backing if it is to be leveraged without losing its AAA rating. Source: Morgan Stanley The ESM could risk monetizing debt. The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) is scheduled to go through a ratification procedure in Q1 2012. If the ESM got a banking licence, it would create a vehicle big enough to intervene effectively in the peripheral bond markets. However, if the ESM has access to ECB liquidity, it would essentially be monetizing debt i.e. financing government spending. The ESM's balance sheet will increase in line with its peripheral bond purchases. The ECB balance sheet will grow to the extent it finances these ESM purchases. As such, the ESM will have a hard time selling bonds to investors. This is bearish for the euro. Source: Morgan Stanley Bank recapitalization continues to be a sticky subject. If bank recapitalization goes wrong it would destabilize the European Monetary Union. European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso has called for banks to privately raise capital with help from their governments. Banks would only take loans from the EFSF as a last resort. However, those bank would face restrictions on employee remuneration and dividend payments. However, such a plan would create a two-tier European banking sector: tier one with banks that have access to private funds, and tier two of banks using EFSF funds. Restriction would put tier two banks at a serious disadvantage. Source: Morgan Stanley Central banks around the world are less willing to support Europe. Central bankers that had supported Europe through the financial crisis are beginning to exercise more caution now. Chinese officials that previously supported the eurozone have now said the solution to Europe's problems need to come from within Europe and that they can only support it from the periphery. Meanwhile, Chinese premier Wen Jiabao has said the nation's primary focus for now is China. BRICs nations that had once offered their help have also stepped back, offering their support but reiterating that Europe needs to solve its own problems. Moreover, all the ratings downgrades of European countries have been a cause of concern for reserve managers. Source: Morgan Stanley Sovereign wealth funds are also more cautious about investing in Europe. Sovereign wealth funds, which are government owned but operate like private investment funds, have become more reluctant to invest in Europe. China's sovereign wealth fund, China Investment Corporation (CIC), has said it is concerned about the impact of European bond purchases on its profits. Even the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations, which have already made direct investments into Europe's periphery, are now shying away from large-scale participation. Source: Morgan Stanley If the IMF wanted to help, it would need more money. The 440 billion euro EFSF may not be big enough to finance the recapitalization of Eurozone banks. Contagion threats to the global economy would be a good reason for the IMF to support the EMU. However, the IMF would have to raise funds, which would be politically and economically challenging. Ultimately, the IMF could extend precautionary credit lines (PCL) to the countries with 'sound fundamentals and policies.' However, these would contingent on policy adjustments from the borrowing countries. This would be unattractive to countries like Spain, France, and Italy. Source: Morgan Stanley Now check out what could happen at EU summit next week... Countdown To The EU Summit: Here's What You Should Expect >

