5 Surprising Things That Cost More Than India's Historic Mission To Mars

Wikipedia An artist’s rendering of the Mangalyaan spacecraft.

India just became Asia’s first interplanetary power. The country’s Mangalyaan satellite successfully made it into orbit around Mars on Wednesday after a roughly 10-month journey. The mission comes at an astonishingly low cost of $US74 million, or nearly one-tenth of the price of NASA’s MAVEN spacecraft that entered the red planet’s orbit Sunday night.

Indian Space Research Organisation chief K. Radhakrishnan even called the Mars Orbiter Mission “the cheapest interplanetary mission ever to be undertaken by the world.”

Just how cheap? This graph shows a handful of surprising things that cost more than India’s Mars mission.

