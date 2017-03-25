14 of the most shameless and hilarious Chinese rip-offs of western brands

Youtube/LOJADOISCHIPS ANTONIO CARLOS Believe it or not, this HiPhone is a Chinese fake.

The counterfeit goods industry in China is enormous.

Four of every 10 products sold online in the country are counterfeit or of “bad quality,” according to a 2015 report by the Chinese news agency Xinhua.

Fake goods are not limited to online stores. Entire markets are filled with cut-price fake goods and shop fronts that appear to be rip-offs of American brands like KFC and WalMart.

Most recently, a Chinese sportswear brand called Uncle Martian launched, which carries more than a passing resemblance to Under Armour.

We compiled 17 of the most brazen Chinese copycat brands.

Mamta Badkar and Cooper Smith compiled an earlier version of this report.

