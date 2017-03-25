14 of the most shameless and hilarious Chinese rip-offs of western brands

The counterfeit goods industry in China is enormous.
Four of every 10 products sold online in the country are counterfeit or of “bad quality,” according to a 2015 report by the Chinese news agency Xinhua.
Fake goods are not limited to online stores. Entire markets are filled with cut-price fake goods and shop fronts that appear to be rip-offs of American brands like KFC and WalMart.
Most recently, a Chinese sportswear brand called Uncle Martian launched, which carries more than a passing resemblance to Under Armour.
We compiled 17 of the most brazen Chinese copycat brands.
Under Armour is considering taking legal action against copycat Chinese sportswear brand Uncle Martian, the company told Business Insider.
HiPhone has been copying Apple's iPhone for years. The HiPhone 6 looks very realistic on the outside, though it runs an android operating system.
Walmart has clearly been the inspiration for Wumart. A spokesman for the Chinese supermarket said candidly: 'We dream about being the Walmart of China,' according to The Economist.
One of the many Chinese rips-offs of KFC was Beijing's Obama Fried Chicken. However the shop took down the sign in 2011 after facing pressure from local authorities.
Unsurprisingly, McDonalds has not escaped the copycat treatment. This Chinese example is actually one of the most subtle.
China managed a mash-up rip off of 'Harry Potter' and 'Lord of The Rings' in the same book. It translates as 'Harry Potter and the Leopard Walk-Up-To Dragon.'
