26 Things That China Ripped Off

China accounted for
70% of all counterfeit goods between 2008 and 2010,according to a report released by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime earlier this year.

But China doesn’t just have a thriving counterfeit industry with fake luxury goods. The country has gone on to make life-size replicas of European towns.

In fact, Shanghai rolled out a “One city, Nine Towns” scheme with small towns built in a different international style.

We compiled 26 things that China ripped off, some of which landed the companies involved in hot water.

GROUPON: Groupon.cn is a rip-off, Groupon's China business is called Gaopeng.

Source: Technode

HARRY POTTER: China even ripped off Harry Potter and Lord of The Rings in one book: Harry Potter and the Leopard Walk-Up-To Dragon.

Source: BeijingTaiwan/11Points

ROLLS ROYCE: The Geely GE looked an awful lot like a Rolls Royce Phantom.

Source: Autoblog

US AIRCRAFT CARRIER: The replica sits in the National Defence section of the Oriental Park near Shanghai

Source: CNN

KFC: That's right, it's Beijing's Obama Fried Chicken

Source: 11 Points

STARBUCKS: In China you can get Bucksstar Coffee. Of course this isn't the only Starbucks rip-off -- there's been Seyahi Coffee and Star Fucks Coffe.

Source: 11 Points

PIZZA HUT: We're not quite sure why they went with Pizza Huh.

Source: 11 Points

APPLE: But it isn't just fake Apple devices that have been ripped off. China has ripped off Apple stores too.

Source: Reuters

iPHONE: The HiPhone maker has long been copying Apple's iPhone, but this new version might just be its most impressive attempt thus far.

Source: CNBC

GOOGLE: Goojje popped up just as Google threatened to leave China.

Source: Time

KATE MIDDLETON'S ENGAGEMENT RING: Chinese manufacturers also cashed in on the royal engagement. Some fakes were sold for as little as $US15.

Source: Reuters

GIANT RUBBER DUCK: China also saw as many as 10 replicas of Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman's Rubber Duck which was originally showcased in Hong Kong.

Source: Reuters

OIL PAINTINGS: Dafen, also known as the 'town of painting replicas', is responsible for 60% of the world's oil painting market.

Source: Reuters

DISNEYLAND: The park's management has denied using copies of Walt Disney characters.

Source: AP

PARIS: Tianducheng was built to replicate Paris and included a 354-foot replica of the Eiffel tower.

Source: Reuters

HOLLAND: And Holland village with it's own windmill.

Source: Reuters

FLORENCE: A canal flows through the center of a Florentine village replica in China on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin.

Source: Reuters

HALLSTATT: They also replicated Hallstatt, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Source: AP

US CAPITOL: Full-scale replicas of the U.S. Capitol building have been constructed in the cities of Wuxi and Fuyang.

Source: Time

THE WHITE HOUSE: Of course there's the White House replica at Beijing World Park.

Source: Reuters

SYDNEY: And they have a replica of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House in Beijing.

Source: Reuters

BUDDHAS: They also made replicas of the 'Buddhas of Bamiyan' that were destroyed by the Taliban.

Source: Reuters

