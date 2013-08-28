China accounted for

70% of all counterfeit goods between 2008 and 2010,according to a report released by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime earlier this year.

But China doesn’t just have a thriving counterfeit industry with fake luxury goods. The country has gone on to make life-size replicas of European towns.

In fact, Shanghai rolled out a “One city, Nine Towns” scheme with small towns built in a different international style.

We compiled 26 things that China ripped off, some of which landed the companies involved in hot water.

