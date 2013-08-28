China accounted for
70% of all counterfeit goods between 2008 and 2010,according to a report released by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime earlier this year.
But China doesn’t just have a thriving counterfeit industry with fake luxury goods. The country has gone on to make life-size replicas of European towns.
In fact, Shanghai rolled out a “One city, Nine Towns” scheme with small towns built in a different international style.
We compiled 26 things that China ripped off, some of which landed the companies involved in hot water.
HARRY POTTER: China even ripped off Harry Potter and Lord of The Rings in one book: Harry Potter and the Leopard Walk-Up-To Dragon.
US AIRCRAFT CARRIER: The replica sits in the National Defence section of the Oriental Park near Shanghai
STARBUCKS: In China you can get Bucksstar Coffee. Of course this isn't the only Starbucks rip-off -- there's been Seyahi Coffee and Star Fucks Coffe.
APPLE: But it isn't just fake Apple devices that have been ripped off. China has ripped off Apple stores too.
iPHONE: The HiPhone maker has long been copying Apple's iPhone, but this new version might just be its most impressive attempt thus far.
KATE MIDDLETON'S ENGAGEMENT RING: Chinese manufacturers also cashed in on the royal engagement. Some fakes were sold for as little as $US15.
GIANT RUBBER DUCK: China also saw as many as 10 replicas of Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman's Rubber Duck which was originally showcased in Hong Kong.
OIL PAINTINGS: Dafen, also known as the 'town of painting replicas', is responsible for 60% of the world's oil painting market.
PARIS: Tianducheng was built to replicate Paris and included a 354-foot replica of the Eiffel tower.
FLORENCE: A canal flows through the center of a Florentine village replica in China on the outskirts of the city of Tianjin.
US CAPITOL: Full-scale replicas of the U.S. Capitol building have been constructed in the cities of Wuxi and Fuyang.
