7 Reasons Why France Deserves Way More Credit Than It Gets

It’s cool to hate on France.



It’s supposed to be a poster child for everything that’s wrong in Europe: High taxes, massive red tape, suffocating under cultural protectionism, and so forth.

But maybe the country gets a bad wrap.

In her latest weekly note, SocGen’s Michala Marcusen lists 7 things that are actually going pretty well for France.

We list them and summarize.

Of the top 500 companies in the world, 32 are French. This 6.4% participation is twice that of France’s GDP’s share of world GDP, so France punches above its weight. When it comes to competitiveness, France is actually 21 out of 144 on the World Economic Forum’s list. France is the world’s largest exporter of electricity, thanks to its booming nuclear business. France is a mega tourist destination, with 81.4 million in tourists in 2011, making it top of the world. France is well educated, and unlike Germany, which is expected to see the size of its workforce shrink, France’s will grow through 2100. The mortgage system is quite sound. Surprisingly enough, France is a model for efficient government, and tax collection.

So there you go. 7 great things about France.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.