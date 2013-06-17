7 Reasons Why France Deserves Way More Credit Than It Gets

It’s cool to hate on France.
It’s supposed to be a poster child for everything that’s wrong in Europe: High taxes, massive red tape, suffocating under cultural protectionism, and so forth.
But maybe the country gets a bad wrap.
In her latest weekly note, SocGen’s Michala Marcusen lists 7 things that are actually going pretty well for France.
We list them and summarize.
- Of the top 500 companies in the world, 32 are French. This 6.4% participation is twice that of France’s GDP’s share of world GDP, so France punches above its weight.
- When it comes to competitiveness, France is actually 21 out of 144 on the World Economic Forum’s list.
- France is the world’s largest exporter of electricity, thanks to its booming nuclear business.
- France is a mega tourist destination, with 81.4 million in tourists in 2011, making it top of the world.
- France is well educated, and unlike Germany, which is expected to see the size of its workforce shrink, France’s will grow through 2100.
- The mortgage system is quite sound.
- Surprisingly enough, France is a model for efficient government, and tax collection.
So there you go. 7 great things about France.
