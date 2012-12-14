7 Things That Are Cheaper To Buy Than Pack

Most people struggle to find one less thing to pack.How about seven?



Simplify your suitcase by purchasing certain items at your destination instead of schlepping them on the odyssey from home to hotel.

Most major airlines charge hefty fees for checked luggage, as well as oversized and overweight bags. So it makes budgetary sense to lighten one’s load by buying a few things in the airport terminal or upon arrival, after suitcases have already been weighed and measured. Some things weigh more than others, but the more you leave out of your bag overall, the lighter your luggage will get.

Reading material Books and other print materials are likely some of the heaviest things you'll need to pack. If you don't already have an e-reader (which we recommend for travel), you should make a point to buy your reading provisions at the airport or your destination. Visiting an independent bookstore is an excellent way to get acquainted with an unfamiliar city. And browsing for books and magazines in your terminal will help pass the time before departure. Pajamas Few people will see you in your pajamas (we assume) during your trip. Therefore, any old tee or set of cotton PJs that you pick up on your travels will work. Seek out a discount clothing store or even a thrift shop when you reach your destination, spend a few bucks on some pajamas, and donate or dispose of them before you return home. Voila! Your bags are now much lighter. Toiletries You've undoubtedly noticed that complimentary mini toiletries are often offered in hotels. But if you've opted for a B&B or a vacation rental, you should consider purchasing shampoo, mouthwash, and other products at your destination instead of packing them and bringing them with you. Affordable brands can almost always be found at convenience stores around the world. Moreover, a bottle of basic shampoo can double as a makeshift laundry detergent. Guidebooks There's no reason to purchase bulky guidebooks before your trip when you can buy one at your hotel's gift shop or at the airport. Why add the weight to your bag? Other practical options include downloading guidebooks on your e-reader or even photocopying and packing key parts of a guidebook you borrowed from the library. Lonely Planet offers downloadable PDF chapters of guidebooks that you can buy online. Snacks It may not be as difficult to find healthy snacks at the airport as you might think. Lots of hubs are beginning to offer healthy food options, from smoothie outposts to grab-and-go sandwich cafes. Visit your airport's website to see what's on offer. If you spot something healthy there, free up some room in your carry-on by losing the lunch bag and snapping up a few snacks in your terminal. Just be sure to wait until you've gone through security before purchasing any drinks. Water bottles We love the Vapur Anti-Bottle because it's so perfectly packable. (It's foldable and BPA-free.) But if you don't already have a Vapur, we recommend purchasing a water bottle at the airport after you've gone through security instead of packing a clunky one from home. Rinse out your water bottle once you've arrived and use it throughout your trip. Recycle it on the last day of your travels--that's one less thing to pack! Basic T-Shirts T-shirts, a souvenir-shop staple, will undoubtedly be sold by the bushel at your next destination (unless you're going someplace really remote). So pick up a few 'I heart New York' tees at the hotel gift shop to wear on your trip. Layer your souvenir shirts under sweaters or button-downs if you fear presenting yourself as a cheesy tourist. And when you return home, you'll be reminded of your past travel adventures whenever you pull on those souvenir tees. Looking for better ways to pack? See 10 items you should always pack in your carry-on >

