Tech Insider reporter Alex Heath has seen Danny Boyle’s new movie about “Steve Jobs” twice already, and he loves it.┬áThe film may be well done, but it also takes a few liberties with the late Apple CEO’s life.

Produced by Chris Snyder. Original reporting by Alex Heath.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.