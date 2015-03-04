Rich people never say these 4 things, and you shouldn't, either

Scott Barbour / Getty Images When it comes to money, consciousness is more important than currency.

If you spend time around the wealthy and the middle class, it’s an eye-opening experience to hear the differences in how the two groups speak.

The middle class tends to be negative about money, and when it comes to earning a lot of it, most believe it’s not possible for them.

When you speak with the self-made rich, it’s a very different experience. They believe anything is possible, and they have a very positive association with money.

There are four things the rich will never say, and if the middle class would stop saying these things, they might be able to start acquiring larger sums of money.

1. ‘I can’t fund my idea.’

Time after time I speak to struggling entrepreneurs and inventors and many of them believe they have the next billion dollar idea that could really change lives. But all too often, these great ideas never come to fruition because the person believes they don’t have the money to fund the research or development of the project.

Platforms like crowdfunding have certainly helped changes this to some degree, but when a wealthy person creates an idea that he knows he can’t finance, he proceeds to use other people’s money to make it happen.

While the middle class says, “I can’t afford it,” the wealthy know not being solvent enough to personally afford something is not relevant. The real question is, “Is this worth buying, investing in or pursuing?” If so, the wealthy know money is always available because rich people are always looking for great investments and superior performers to make those investments profitable.

2. ‘I don’t deserve to be wealthy.’

There is a pervasive belief among the masses that tells them they don’t have the right, nor are they good enough as human beings to ask, hope or pray for prosperity beyond their basic needs. Who am I, they ask themselves, to become a millionaire? Who am I to live a lifestyle fit for a king?

Wealthy people ask, “Why not me? I’m as good as anyone else and I deserve to be rich. If I serve others by solving problems, why shouldn’t I be rewarded with a fortune?” And since they have this belief, their behaviour moves them toward the manifestation of their dreams.

3. ‘I may lose it all.’

Since the masses operate from a fear and scarcity-based consciousness, it’s logical they would be extremely conservative with money. Their fear is if they lose money they won’t be able to make it back.

Rich people, on the other hand, get rich by employing money to attract more without additional effort. They factor in the risks involved in this strategy, knowing that while gains can be sudden and staggering, there will also be losses along the way.

Every investor loses money on occasion, but the wealthy know no matter what happens, they will always be able to earn more. The more experience they become, the smarter they get, and the easier it is to replace money lost in high risk deals.

4. ‘I hate my job.’

The average person finds a job or career they can tolerate and sticks with it for years while dreaming of retiring. The majority of people drag themselves to a job they don’t like while they simultaneously worry about getting fired.

The rich know that passion is the real secret of getting rich. It’s a cause and effect relationship between effort and passion, but while the masses see passion as the effect, the great ones see it as the cause. In other words, the average person goes to work every day and hopes to find passion in his or her efforts. The rich go to work every day feeling passion for what they do, and their passion fuels their efforts.

The first belief you must adopt is that it’s possible to do what you love and get rich doing it. Once this belief is established, anything is possible.

When it comes to money, consciousness is more important than currency. Thinking like the wealthy won’t make you rich by itself, but it will definitely put you on the right track.

Steve Siebold is author of “How Rich People Think” and a self-made multi-millionaire who has interviewed 1,200 of the world’s wealthiest people during the past 30 years.

