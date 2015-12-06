7 things rich people never say, according to a nearly 20-year-old personal finance classic

Drew Hallowell/Getty Your choice of words gives insight into how you think about money.

One big difference between rich people and average people is what happens between the ears.

“Being a product of two strong dads allowed me the luxury of observing the effects different thoughts have on one’s life,” Robert Kiyosaki writes in the personal finance classic, “Rich Dad Poor Dad.”

The two dads he refers to are his real father — his “poor dad,” who struggled financially his whole life and died with bills to pay — and the father of his best friend — his “rich dad,” who started with little before becoming one of the richest men in Hawaii.

“I noticed that my poor dad was poor, not because of the amount of money he earned, which was significant, but because of his thoughts and actions.”

Even the way he spoke was tremendously different from Kiyosaki’s rich dad. Here are seven things the author heard his poor dad say often — but rich dad never did.

