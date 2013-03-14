GAS, COFFEE, BITCOINS: Here's What Everything Looks Like Priced In Gold

In the U.S., everything is priced in dollars.But the gold bugs often argue that the true cost of goods is better captured by gold.

Charles Vollum, the editor of pricedingold.com, looks at varieties of goods and services priced in gold.

He also provides informative and entertaining extended commentary on his website.

We pulled a few select charts for goods (priced in gold) that are a part of most people’s everyday lives.

First, check out how gold has surged in dollar terms.

Flip that, and you'll see that the dollar has actually been getting crushed in gold terms.

College suddenly become much cheaper when priced in gold.

Gas prices look much more stable in recent years.

Surging coffee prices are also much more stable priced in gold.

The recent spike in sugar prices disappears.

Electric bills have been getting a lot cheaper priced in gold.

Food inflation suddenly becomes food deflation.

Stamp prices have actually been coming down.

But disposable income is also down.

The Dow is at an all-time high in dollars. But in gold, it's closer to its all-time low.

The same could be said for GDP.

The US housing bubble was less pronounced in gold terms.

Bitcoin, the red-hot online currency, has been one of the few things crushing gold.

