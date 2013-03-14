GAS, COFFEE, BITCOINS: Here's What Everything Looks Like Priced In Gold

Photo: Only Cars and Cars

In the U.S., everything is priced in dollars.But the gold bugs often argue that the true cost of goods is better captured by gold.



Charles Vollum, the editor of pricedingold.com, looks at varieties of goods and services priced in gold.

He also provides informative and entertaining extended commentary on his website.

We pulled a few select charts for goods (priced in gold) that are a part of most people’s everyday lives.

NOTE: Thanks to PricedInGold.com for giving us permission to feature their charts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.