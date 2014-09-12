4 Things Powerful People Never Do

Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images Power is just as much about the actions you take as those you don’t.

You’ll notice that the most powerful people share several habits that contribute to their success. For instance, they constantly challenge themselves and commit to a strong work ethic.

There are also a few things they never do — which can be just as important to their long-term success.



Here are four of the most important things that powerful people never do:

Blame others.

When things go wrong, powerful people take responsibility for their mistakes and look for solutions instead of trying to place blame elsewhere. By being open about failure, they inspire and elevate others, rather than isolate them, explains Chris Deaver, a HR business partner at Disney, in a recent LinkedIn post. “They’re the first to dive in to change things for good, and the last to take credit for it,” he says. Shifting the blame won’t earn you any respect.

Hide behind a screen.

Powerful people recognise the importance of face-to-face relationships and put in-person interactions ahead of anything that might be happening on their phone or computer screen. “In conversations, they stay engaged and authentic with everyone, knowing that their greatest influence is to be found in listening, sharing, and joining forces to innovate together,” Deaver says. Technology might make you feel powerful at times, but real relationships matter most in the end.

Work alone.

Gaining influence isn’t a solo effort, so the most powerful people know to welcome feedback, Deaver says. Creating partnerships, embracing criticism, and maintaining genuine honesty will help you climb to the top without knocking others down. Powerful people give their opinions, but also remain open to what others have to say. “They know it’s better to get to the top of the mountain and see fellow friends they have helped to become powerful rather than a bunch of people they have forced down on their way to success,” Deaver says.

Go with the flow.

Imitation might be the highest form of flattery, but it won’t give you an edge. Rather, powerful people constantly look for ways to challenge the status quo. “They innovate life in ways that create a strong demand for their approach and brand,” Deaver says. They stick to their ideas, but find ways to accomplish them in new and fearless ways.

