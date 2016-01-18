People reveal the biggest lessons they would tell their younger selves

Daniel Goodman / Business Insider.com

'Dear James:

'I know you carry around a lot of shame and guilt from witnessing the physical abuse your mother received from your father. You feel as though it was your responsibility to stop your father, but you were too scared at the time. James, you were a six year old child. There is nothing you could have done.

'Holding on to the feeling that somehow you were a coward for not taking action has impacted your life in so many ways.You even feel as though some of the whoopings you received from your mother were because of your lack of action. When it came to anyone that you loved or cared about needing your assistance, you acted negatively and overreacted.

'That was still the six year old within you trying to show that he wasn't a coward. It really isn't about you proving how much you love someone else, it is about loving you.

'I'm sorry that was the last memory you have of your father. I know about the struggle you have within yourself. You still love your father but a piece of you hates yourself for having these feelings. I want you to know it is ok to love him and hate his actions. He is your father and each day you wake up, you will see traces of him in the mirror. I don't want you to take out the pain and hurt you felt on yourself.

'I know you are a thinker and aren't big on speaking, especially to new people. I pray that you will start sharing with people how you feel or just start writing your thoughts on paper. Also, it is ok to smile every now and then. So much of you tells the world to stay away from you when I know you want the opposite. You are just scared of the pain of losing someone you love again.

'I recently had a chance to meet the real you underneath all of the pain; the sensitive, loyal, caring, compassionate man that you chose to bury at six years old. I must say that everyone loves you and realises they need you just as much as you need them.

'I must admit that writing this to you has healed a piece of me. I hope you never feel alone again because I'm always with you.

'Sincerely,

'The Real You' -- James Houston