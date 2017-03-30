9 things people think are terrible for their careers that actually aren't

Crying at work

There's no crying in business, at least not according to US Shark Tank investor Barbara Corcoran. 'The minute a woman cries, you're giving away your power. You have to cry privately,' she once told an entrepreneur on the show.

But not everyone agrees. 'You're always taught to suppress emotion, but sometimes showing your upset can actually move you forward,' Oliver says. 'You don't want to wail at the top of your lungs in your cubicle, but some well-placed anger has its place.'

Political activist Gloria Steinem said that she often cries when angry, and the best way to handle it when it happens at work is to allow yourself to get angry, cry, and then keep talking through the tears, as a female executive once taught her. 'She had mostly men working for her,' Steinem said. 'And she would just say to them, 'I am crying because I'm angry. You may think I'm sad. I am not sad. This is the way I get angry.'

Sheryl Sandberg says that sharing emotions helps build deeper relationships at work, and experts say that, as long as the emotion is sincere, crying can increase people's support and admiration for leaders. One study even found that found that expressing sadness can even help you in negotiations because it can 'make recipients experience greater other-concern.'