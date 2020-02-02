20 high-ranking positions that only one woman has held

Vice President Kamala Harris is the first woman to serve as vice president of the United States.

Vice President Harris is the first Black and South Asian-American woman vice president in American history. Her husband, Doug Emhoff , is also the first-ever second gentleman.

When she was elected to the Senate in 2016, Harris became the second African-American woman and first South Asian-American senator in history.

Two other women have run for vice president on a major party ticket: Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 and Sarah Palin in 2008.