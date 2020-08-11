Chefs share 10 things you should never do when buying groceries

BSIP/UIG via Getty A few common grocery-shopping mistakes could be costing you money and time.

Insider talked to three chefs about some of the biggest mistakes people make while shopping at the grocery store.

If you grab items from the top or the front of a display, you could end up with damaged products or food with shorter lifespans.

Purchasing food in bulk and shopping every deal can sometimes result in food waste and wasted money.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Grocery shopping is a simple task, but it can become time-consuming and expensive if it’s not done right.

Insider talked to several chefs – who know plenty about buying food and preparing it – to find out mistakes people commonly make at the grocery store that could be costing them time and money.

Keep scrolling to see what they said.

By not making a list, you may end up spending more money and forgetting items.

Reuters/Cheryl Ravelo A grocery list can help keep you on track.

Going rogue in the supermarket is dangerous, according to chef Barry Tonkinson, director of research and development at the Institute of Culinary Education.

“Supermarkets rely on impulse buying and aim for shoppers to get caught up with eye-catching grabs,” Tonkinson said.

It’s best to be well-prepared before any shopping trip and to stick to your list of ingredients without exception, he explained.

Going to the store on an empty stomach may lead to more impulse buys.

ChinaFotoPress/Getty Images If you’re hungry, you may be inclined to buy food you don’t need.

In the same vein, you should avoid going to the store hungry because you may spend more money than necessary, said Sebastien Rondier, executive chef at Brabo Brasserie.

“When I make this mistake, I buy what I’m craving at the moment versus what I really need at home,” Rondier told Insider.

If your list isn’t organised, you may be wasting your time.

Mint Images/Getty All of the fresh produce on your list should be in one section.

Making a list is great, but it won’t be as useful if it’s not organised in a way that reflects how you plan to walk around the store, said Ken Immer, former chef and chief coaching officer of Culinary Health Solutions.

“Now, it doesn’t have to be shelf-by-shelf perfection,” Immer told Insider. “But at the very least, the items should be grouped by the basic produce, dairy, frozen, soups, and vegetables, etc.”

Organising your list this way will allow you to make one pass through the store and not forget anything, he explained.

If you skip the sale or reduced-price section, you may be missing out on great deals.

Royalty-Free / Getty Images You might find cheaper versions of items you were planning on buying anyway, too.

Immer said shoppers should also make a point to check their store’s clearance rack for non-perishables.

He said most grocery stores have a shelf for items that are being closed out, and it’s usually somewhat hidden since the most visible displays are often reserved for newer products.

In this area, you may find a great deal on something that you planned to buy anyway. You also might discover a great bargain on products that could add variety to your menu, like fancy truffle oil that’s typically priced much higher.

Try to avoid getting lured into deals for items you don’t actually need.

Al Behrman / AP A great deal can be tempting, but you might end up buying food you don’t really need.

Although a bargain can be great, be mindful of price reductions and special offers, said Tonkinson. You don’t want to buy just anything because it’s on sale.

In some cases, you could also end up with inferior-quality items that aren’t worth the nominal amount of cash you saved, he explained.

“No matter the price, if you are buying those marinated ribs on sale with a short use-by date, the likelihood is that the flavour is going to be compromised,” Tonkinson told Insider.

You may not want to grab an item from the front of a display.

Shutterstock Oftentimes items in the front have the nearest use-by date.

Many people are in a hurry at the grocery store so they will take the first thing they see on the shelf and keep moving, Immer said.

But taking a moment to get the box behind the front one or the item from the back of the display may be worth it.

Sometimes the front item may be damaged or, at the very least, it’s been handled by more people, Immer said. Plus items in the front often have the nearest use-by or expiry date.

By visiting the grocery store once every two weeks, you may be missing out on deals and fresher produce.

Getty Images/Justin Sullivan This may not work for everyone, but it can help you score better deals.

If the market is close enough to your home, consider only buying enough food for a couple of days and making more frequent trips to the store. Rondier said this can help you avoid food waste.

Tonkinson also said he suggests people avoid stocking up on fresh items. Buy little and visit the store more often for anything that deteriorates quickly, he added.

Don’t be afraid to try the generic version of some foods.

Rachel Askinasi/Insider Some items are worth buying name-brand, but others are just fine generic.

You don’t always have to buy a name brand to get high quality, according to Tonkinson.

“There are, of course, certain brand names that you can’t live without,” he told Insider. ” … But in reality, many other store or generic brands are equal in quality to the [higher] priced brand names.”

For example, Tonkinson said, generic-brand legumes, rice, and cooking oils are often similar in quality to name-brand versions.

Don’t buy in bulk without calculating if it’s worth it.

Joey Hadden/Insider Buying items in bulk may not save you money if much of what you purchase ends up in the trash.

Buying in bulk might save you money on paper, but it’s not always practical, according to Tonkinson.

When confronted with bulk-buy deals, like 10 for $US10 or three-for-one offers, consider if you really need all of that food, Rondier said, otherwise you’ll end up with food waste (and wasted cash).

“If it was not on your bulk-buy list, stay away regardless of the enticement, and stick to the shopping list,” Tonkinson told Insider.

Placing your groceries randomly on the conveyor belt at checkout may inconvenience you and your cashier.

Tom Werner / Royalty-Free / Getty Images Putting your items on the conveyor belt in a random order may make it trickier for you to unpack your groceries later.

At checkout, you want to avoid randomly placing your groceries on the belt, Immer said.

If you organised your list well, similar items should already be together in the cart and your food will go on the conveyor belt in the same way, he explained.

If this isn’t the case, you’ll want to organise your items categorically so the bagger or cashier can easily pack up your groceries to keep the frozen, refrigerated, and canned items together.

This way, it will also be easier to unpack and sort your food when you get home.

Read More:

10 things you should never do in a Trader Joe’s, according to employees

10 grocery shopping habits from around the world that could save time and get you fresher food

8 tips for bagging groceries, according to someone who does it every day

16 chefs share their favourite things to buy at the grocery store

10 tips for saving money on produce

11 things you should never do in a grocery store, according to former employees

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.