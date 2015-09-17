There are only 12 items of clothing men need to be ready for fall

Gentlemen, a quick overview of the clothing you’ll need to look fresh this fall, the most glorious season for dressing.
There are 12 items. That’s it.
What’s more, most of these things are basics you already have (or may need a new version of).
Only a few of them are newer looks to kick up what you’ve got.
That is because the most important thing about fall, more than what you wear, is how you wear it.
There are two key tenants of dressing for fall — varying the fabrics you wear and layering them the right way.
It’s not rocket science either — throw a cashmere sweater over a button-down, or get an interesting blazer (like this one pictured from Strong Suit) to kick it up a notch for more formal events.
Stick to colours like maroon, navy and olive. You’ll be fine.
This is your casual every day boot. Wear it almost anywhere.
This pair is from Paul Evans and will cost you $US399.
A deconstructed jacket has little to no shoulder padding or lining.
You want to go for a lightweight wool or cotton/wool blend.
In other words, it's very casual and good for layering.
If you want something that's going to last you more than a few seasons, this bad boy from Suit Supply will cost you $US499
You can't really go wrong with this pair from Welcome Stranger, a brand out of San Francisco.
A pair will cost you $US165.
This is for layering. You'll love it. It's soft and warm.
UNIQLO will sell you one for $US99.90.
By interesting we mean you should pick a cool pattern (maybe a plaid) or texture (perhaps try tweed). You can go with a slightly off the beaten path colour too, like burgundy.
This is the jacket that separates the men from the boys..
This slim fit number from Reiss will cost you $US520.
When the occasion is too casual to go full blazer, you need a cardigan.
This one's at J. Crew for $US128.
Bolder, darker colours are back for fall. Here's a sampling of how you can use simple accessories like socks to get new colours in your wardrobe from our friends at SPREZZABOX.
You can pick up a bunch of shirts in the colour of the season from Combatant Gentlemen for $US40.
You can't mess this up. And it's a perfect jacket for when it's too chilly for a sport coat, but not chilly enough for a winter jacket.
Nordstrom has this Vince Camuto version on sale for $US68.98.
Just do it.
No seriously. Do it.
If you're scared, start with something simple and in a seasonal colour from Tie Bar for $US10.
When you can't wear the chukka (you're going somewhere a little more upscale) go for these.
This pair is from J. Fitzpatrick and will run you $US606.
This Burberry coat is $US3,195.
But oh my God look at it. It's glorious.
If you need to make closet space space for these, we have some suggestions for what you can throw out.
