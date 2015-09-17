There are only 12 items of clothing men need to be ready for fall

Strong Suit From Strong Suit’s fall line.

Gentlemen, a quick overview of the clothing you’ll need to look fresh this fall, the most glorious season for dressing.

There are 12 items. That’s it.

What’s more, most of these things are basics you already have (or may need a new version of).

Only a few of them are newer looks to kick up what you’ve got.

That is because the most important thing about fall, more than what you wear, is how you wear it.

There are two key tenants of dressing for fall — varying the fabrics you wear and layering them the right way.

It’s not rocket science either — throw a cashmere sweater over a button-down, or get an interesting blazer (like this one pictured from Strong Suit) to kick it up a notch for more formal events.

Stick to colours like maroon, navy and olive. You’ll be fine.

