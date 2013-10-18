11 Things That Would Have Cost Less Than The US Government Shutdown

It only took 16 days, but the government shutdown managed to sap $US24 billion out of the economy, according to S&P.

That’s $US1.5 billion a day.

“The bottom line is the government shutdown has hurt the U.S. economy,” the S&P wrote. “Since our forecast didn’t hold, we now have to lower our fourth-quarter growth estimate to closer to 2%.”

$24 billion is a lot of money to wilfully drain from the economy.

So in order to make sure Washington doesn’t let this happen again, we thought we’d give a roundup of what Congress could have purchased instead.

Almost 1.5 NASAs. NASA’s 2014 budget is $16.6 billion. Sent 554,413 kids to private college. The college board estimates it costs an average $43,289. Or 1,078,119 kids to college in their home state. That costs an average $22,261 according to the College Board. Every American could get 15 $US5 Footlongs from Subway. That’s 4.8 billion sandwiches. Buy everyone in India a single long-stem rose from 1-800-Flowers.com. India has a population of 1.2 billion. 11 days worth of Social Security. The U.S. spent $773 billion on Social Security in the fiscal year 2012. Paid for the damage of Hurricane Charley and Hurricane Frances combined. 2004’s Hurricanes Frances and Charley cost $9.85 billion and $US15.1 billion, respectively. Purchasing homes for 87,944 “average” Americans. The average new home price in the U.S. is $272,900, according to the 2010 Census. Purchasing 8.3 billion free school lunches for children. Under the National School Lunch Program, the government reimburses a school $2.86 (or more) for a free lunch. Buy 7.1 billion gallons of gas for Americans. The average gas price right now is $3.36. Screening 141,176,470 women for breast cancer for free. The average cost of a mammogram is around the Medicare rate, $US170, though of course prices vary based on location and insurance.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.