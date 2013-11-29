The Things In Tech We're Thankful For

It’s that day of the year — Thanksgiving.

So, as we always do, we’re taking a moment to list the technology things that we here in the Tech department of Business Insider are thankful for.

Of course, what we’re most thankful for is you. Your interest makes what we do possible.

Thank you.

Jay Yarow: I'm thankful for Apple's control center in iOS 7. In particular, I love the quick access to the Flashlight, and the easier access to set my alarm. It's totally changed how I use my phone. Jay Yarow: I love my new Nest thermostat, it's been another big time game changer making life better. Alyson Shontell: I'm thankful for startups like Snapchat and Uber, which had awesome years and were exciting to write about. Alyson Shontell: I'm also thankful for Hailo and Google Maps, which helped me not get lost or stranded abroad. Ryan Bushey: I'm thankful for the Find My iPhone app since I give myself a heart attack every time I misplace my phone. Jim Edwards: I'm grateful for Shazam's scrolling karaoke lyrics function. Sometimes it's not just enough to find out who sung the song, you want to know what they're singing too. In this case it's 'We Are Young,' by Fun. Jim Edwards: I'm also grateful for Candy Crush Saga. It's a much more clever game than non-players give it credit for, and it has killed so many otherwise boring hours during my commute. Caroline Moss: I'm thankful for the Google Maps compass, because after five years in Manhattan, I still never know where I am when I get off the subway. Nich Carlson: I'm grateful for my Mophie because I am a little bit OCD, and I start to freak out when my battery life goes under 98%. Jillian D'Onfro: I'm thankful for Rapportive because it helps me sleuth out email addresses and Plants Vs. Zombies 2 because it's the first game I've ever gotten addicted to. Jillian D'Onfro: I'm also very thankful for the app Scoutmob, because its deals let me go out to eat in New York City more often without feeling guilty. Dylan Love: I'm thankful to Amazon for delivering anything I want to my doorstep. (Books and junk food.)

