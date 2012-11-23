41 Things In Tech We're Thankful For (Besides You)

One of the more annoying features of modern nightlife has been the disappearance of the old-fashioned jukebox. Now, if you're in a bar and want to know what music is playing, you have to ask the bartender -- and more often than not the answer is 'I don't know, it's my boss's iPhone.'

Shazam used to be merely useful, in that it gave the music fan a shortcut to figuring out what new song that is. More recently, however, Shazam has added a function to its app. Once a song is identified, users can now see an animated scroll of the lyrics, just like on a karaoke machine.

If you want your night to devolve quickly into a drunken singalong, Shazam is now your best bet.