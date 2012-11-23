41 Things In Tech We're Thankful For (Besides You)

We’re warm in our homes with family and friends – cozied up with a laptop, tablet, or phone right now – and we all have a lot to be thankful for this holiday.
At SAI, we’re most thankful for you. Your make us possible.
Thank you.
Jay Yarow: Google working on self-driving cars. While I'm not sure it's core to Google's business, I'm happy someone is trying it.
Dylan Love: Ikea, which delivered awesome furniture to my first roommate-less apartment without my having to go to a store
Dylan Love: Amazon, which delivers everything from cat litter to toothpaste to my doorstep (in case you didn't pick up on it, I like deliveries)
Alyson Shontell: Internet. And Verizon Fios. And lights. And heat. After being without them for a week during Hurricane Sandy, I'm grateful all of those things have been restored to my apartment, and I am thinking of those who are still without.
Alyson Shontell: Twitter, for providing access to breaking news from any device, and for introducing me to brilliant people around the world I'd never have been able to converse with otherwise.
Alyson Shontell: BuzzFeed, for its stock pile of adorable/ridiculous animal photos, which make me half as productive at work.
Megan Dickey: Uber, for picking up my lazy self when I don't feel like taking the subway late at night.
Megan Dickey: Without Fresh Direct I would eat out all the time and probably put on an extra five pounds per week.
Owen Thomas: Square, for being the first company since PayPal to make my nerdy obsession with payments more than a hobby.
Owen Thomas: The Google Nexus 7, for convincing me that small tablets are better than large (and thus making me want to buy an iPad Mini)
Julie Bort: Comcast On Demand because I can park myself on the couch and binge on entire seasons of TV shows.
Julie Bort: Amazon KIndle because now I can carry lots of books on the aeroplane and buy a new book at 11 p.m.
Julie Bort: Telenav on my Android phone because I was born without a sense of direction and now I don't need one!
This year proved to me that Android isn't inferior to iOS.
Google and its partners have made the Android software and hardware better in terms of quality, features, and even apps. I'm excited to see what next year will bring and hopefully there will be a device that is so great it can pull me away from my iPhone.
Kevin Smith: HBO Go is one of the best apps, it has the epic network's entire catalogue of award-winning shows and even has movies too.
Kevin Smith: Even though its expensive, I'm thankful for Uber because who else will come pick me up from wherever I am and give me a ride home Saturday morning at 5 a.m.?
My Mac Mini is my favourite computer.
It's hooked right up to my TV, giving me access to the internet all from the comfort of my bed.
It showed me that I don't need a cable box in my room to have access to an unlimited supply of entertainment.
Tumblr is one of my favourite websites. It literally has something on there for everyone. It gives the average person a place to express themselves with a easy system to post videos, photos, quotes, stories, or whatever you like. Best of all it links right up to all the other social services so everything is integrated.
One of the more annoying features of modern nightlife has been the disappearance of the old-fashioned jukebox. Now, if you're in a bar and want to know what music is playing, you have to ask the bartender -- and more often than not the answer is 'I don't know, it's my boss's iPhone.'
Shazam used to be merely useful, in that it gave the music fan a shortcut to figuring out what new song that is. More recently, however, Shazam has added a function to its app. Once a song is identified, users can now see an animated scroll of the lyrics, just like on a karaoke machine.
If you want your night to devolve quickly into a drunken singalong, Shazam is now your best bet.
Nicholas Carlson: Holy smokes is LTE fast. I had no idea before I got an iPhone 5. It's better than my home wifi.
Nicholas Carlson: Yahoo used to be a boring company to cover. Then Dan Loeb came along, blew up Scott Thompson, fired the board, and hired Marissa Mayer. Thanks, Dan!
Nicholas Carlson: The Facebook IPO was a thrill to cover. Like Kate and William's wedding, but for business nerds.
Nicholas Carlson: The VIP folder in the iOS mail app helps me see the emails I must read amid the waves of junk I can ignore
Microsoft's Xbox 360 went on sale about seven years ago, but I didn't get around to buying one until a few months ago.
I wish I hadn't waited so long.
The Xbox is more than just a gaming machine. Since I don't have cable, it's become the primary way I watch TV using streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Instant Video. I also love Microsoft's excellent SmartGlass app for iOS, Android, and Windows Phone. It lets me control my Xbox and get extra information on the TV show or movie I'm watching. Very cool.
TweetDeck is my number one source for keeping up with news and cracking jokes with other writers. I'd be half a human if it didn't exist.
In a shocking twist, Disney announced this year that it would buy Lucasfilm and develop three new 'Star Wars' movies, beginning with 'Episode VII' in 2015.
I'm a 'Star Wars' nut, so I couldn't be more excited for this, especially since George Lucas, the man who ruined the 'Star Wars' prequels, will have little to no involvement in the new movies.
This Chinese restaurant in the heart of New York's Silicon Alley is the lunch spot of choice for SAI writers. I love the twice-cooked pork, but Nicholas Carlson prefers the pig intestine hot pot.
