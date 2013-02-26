Things Got Super Awkward When 50 Cent Tried To Kiss Erin Andrews At The Daytona 500

Erin Andrews was covering Sunday’s Daytona 500 for FOX when, in an effort to track down Danica Patrick before the big race, ran into rapper of note 50 Cent, whom she went to interview. 50 Cent though, had other things on his mind when he spotted the comely reporter, and decided to go in for a full on lip lock upon her arrival. Erin dipped, dodged, dived, ducked and dodged out of the way of 50′s oncoming smooch, providing us with the day’s most awkward moment.



Ever the professional, Andrews continues her impromptu interview with 50 Cent, albeit while she’s fleeing his grasp. The pair then continue through the crowd searching for Danica, which gives 50 Cent ample opportunity to do what any other warm blooded male would do when walking behind Erin Andrews…catch a glimpse of her backside. If you’re a guy and say you wouldn’t do the same, you’re obviously lying.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Jimmie Johnson crossed the finish line first for the second Daytona 500 win of his career, while Patrick made a good run on the day and finished 8th, becoming the first woman to place in the top 10 of the prestigious race. As for 50 Cent, he can take consolation in the fact that Erin Andrews would have rebuffed The Game even harder. Then again, I’m pretty sure The Game wouldn’t be caught dead at a NASCAR race, so I’m not sure what that says about 50 Cent’s rap cred these days.

Meanwhile, let’s all enjoy this GIF of monumental 50 Cent awkwardness for all eternity (via @bubbaprog)…

Photo: @bubbaprog

