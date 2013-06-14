25 Reasons Why Detroit Is On The Verge Of An Epic Comeback

WikimediaDetroit
topped the list of Forbes’ ‘most miserable cities’ list this year.The city’s finances had to be taken over by the state of Michigan.
And former Kwame Kilpatrick is likely going to jail for a long, long time.
But we’re banking on the city getting its act together — and it’s not just because things can’t get any worse.
We’ve put together 25 signs Detroit is on the mend. Here’s the summary:
- In several major economic indicators, Detroit’s rate of improvement has matched or exceeded the national average.
- Kilpatrick aside, the city enjoys strong leadership
- The auto industry is booming
- And its sports teams keep winning titles
Hear us out.
The auto industry is leading the entire nation in the recovery: manufacturers sold more than 14 million vehicles in the United States last year, up 13% from 2011, according to UPI's Al Swanson. Credit Suisse said vehicle purchases accounted for around 30% of domestic economic growth during the first six months of last year, Swanson reported.
The rebound is so robust that Chinese automakers and parts suppliers are setting up shop in the city.
The country's largest automaker, Shanghai Automotive Industries, opened up offices there last year.
Source: New York Times
Especially in manufacturing — growth in which has outpaced the national average every month since March 2010.
Gov. Rick Snyder, whose Twitter handle is @onetoughnerd, is a CPA who served as an executive at Gateway for most of his career. He's made turning Detroit around the state's top priority.
Source: Freep
Quicken Loans CEO Dan Gilbert has reportedly spent at least $1 billion buying up distressed properties.
Source: New York Times
As well as Justin Verlander, who won the Cy Young in 2011.
Four world series, 11 AL pennants, 11 Stanley Cups, 3 NBA Championships, and the town that produced Joe Louis? Makes sense.
Source: Freep
In 2003, there were more than 18,000 incidents of violent crime reported. A decade later, there are just 15,000.
Source: FBI
No one is saying things are perfect. But just a few years ago, you'd have been hard-pressed to find cranes going up there.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.