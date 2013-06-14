25 Reasons Why Detroit Is On The Verge Of An Epic Comeback

WikimediaDetroit



topped the list of Forbes’ ‘most miserable cities’ list this year.The city’s finances had to be taken over by the state of Michigan.

And former Kwame Kilpatrick is likely going to jail for a long, long time.

But we’re banking on the city getting its act together — and it’s not just because things can’t get any worse.

We’ve put together 25 signs Detroit is on the mend. Here’s the summary:

In several major economic indicators, Detroit’s rate of improvement has matched or exceeded the national average.

Kilpatrick aside, the city enjoys strong leadership

The auto industry is booming

And its sports teams keep winning titles

Hear us out.

