Things Getting Hairy In The Final Hour Of The Week: Dow Off Big

You can just hear the tension rising in the voices of the CNBC anchors wondering whether we’re finally going to get a Europe “solution” over the weekend.



Right now the Dow is off over 171.

The NASDAQ, which was been the big loser all day, is off nearly 3%.

Gold is up 13, to over 2010.

And if you think you know where things are going to end, then go here and guess the close.

—

Update: At 3:04 we’re off just about 200.

Update: At 3:57, We’re down 122.

