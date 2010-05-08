Things Getting Hairy In The Final Hour Of The Week: Dow Off Big

You can just hear the tension rising in the voices of the CNBC anchors wondering whether we’re finally going to get a Europe “solution” over the weekend.
Right now the Dow is off over 171.
The NASDAQ, which was been the big loser all day, is off nearly 3%.
Gold is up 13, to over 2010.
And if you think you know where things are going to end, then go here and guess the close.
—
Update: At 3:04 we’re off just about 200.
Update: At 3:57, We’re down 122.
