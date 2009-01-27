PS3 From Bad To Worse: Game Publishers Abandoning Sony's Console (SNE)

Bethesda Softworks’ “Fallout 3,” available for the PC, X360, and PS3, is the type of video game publishers dream of making: Critically and commercially successful, Fallout swept “best of” lists in the gaming press last year, winning “Game of the Year” accolades on Gamasutra, Gamespy, Gamesradar, IGN, and numerous other high-profile sites.



Even better, once players finish the game’s core storyline, fans can download even more “post-game” content from Bethesda to extend the experience.

But not if they have a PS3.

Bethesda said this weekend they’re only making new post-game content available to Xbox 360 and PC owners.

We don’t know if Bethesda is in the middle of a spat with Sony (SNE), or if the company just realised it sells so many more copies for the X360 that the effort of PS3 development isn’t worth it.

But this couldn’t be worse news for Sony: The company pitches the PS3 as the premium device, but Microsoft’s (MSFT) cheaper Xbox will deliver a far-superior experience of 2008’s best game.

Flagging PS3 sales are one thing — but game publishers abandoning the platform is something altogether more serious. Sony needs to turn the situation around for the PS3 fast.

UPDATE: A Sony spokesperson contacted SAI about this story, and pointed out some upcoming titles like Electronic Arts’ (ERTS) “Red Alert 3” will have content exclusive to the PS3. Fair enough.

