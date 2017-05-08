Flight attendants share 25 things they'd love to tell passengers but can't

To keep everything copacetic — not to mention to keep their jobs — there are some things flight attendants just can’t tell passengers, even if they want to.
But some of these things, while perhaps controversial, could end up being a service to fliers or flight attendants, if only someone would just tell passengers.
So we asked flight attendants everywhere to weigh in on the one thing they’d love to tell passengers but can’t, and more than 60 shared their insights.
We’ve anonymously included some of the more constructive thoughts here:
'If you have such high demands you should consider getting your own plane.'
'I'm tasked with carrying out the rules and regulations set forth by FAA. I risk a possible fine if I don't do what I am tasked to do. There is always a reason we say the things we say.'
'Why did you think it was a good idea to book your connecting flight 30 minutes after your first flight?'
'You're venting, which is fine. But it won't change anything. Speak to the folks who make the decisions and the big bucks. We didn't choose the wifi system. We didn't choose the leg room. We didn't choose to charge for certain things. I'd love to have it all free and roomy and completely reliable!'
'You are sitting next to a Federal Air Marshal, so put away that tequila you bought in Duty Free.'
'If it seems like we are forgetting about you, we are not. We just have minimum crew. Usually we are staffed with one flight attendant for every 50 passengers. We need better staffing.'
'We are 30,000 feet in the air -- we have what we have today.'
'US law requires compliance with lighted and posted signs and crew member instructions.'
'Don't leave your area a mess. Internationally they give you a blanket in a plastic bag. Use the bag to put your trash in.'
'The guy in the back also paid for a ticket and deserves my time as well.'
'You're in a metal tube hurtling though the air at 600 miles per hour at 38,000 feet -- you should be amazed and thrilled, not b----ing that you don't have a TV screen to shove your face into for the next two hours.'
'The galley is our only work area, and we have nowhere else to go because our seats are in the galley by the doors.'
'It's amazing how many passengers will not say 'please' or 'thank you.' Oftentimes they will barely look up at you. It's very, very rude and probably my biggest pet peeve. I'm here to offer you something -- please acknowledge me. Common courtesy is a thing of the past.'
'They will not hold your connection, ever.'
'It is never OK to tug on someone's clothes to get their attention, no matter how loud the environment may be.'
