16 things every modern gentleman should have in his bathroom

Dennis Green
ShavingkitFendrihanA straight edge shaving kit makes for a close shave and a slick counter accessory.

Though it often gets ignored, a well-stocked bathroom is essential to making a bachelor pad feel like home.

For those minimalist gents who’ve been living without, we’ve rounded up 16 accessories and essentials that every modern gentleman should have in his bathroom.

From shaving tools to a towel warmer that will straight-up change your life, this is the checklist for a next-level bathroom.

Soft, luxurious towels are a bathroom essential. You'll appreciate them and your guests will, too. Monogramming is optional, but it's worth the splurge.

Neiman Marcus

Buy the Matouk Marcus Collection Luxury Towels for $US30

When getting out of the shower, you'll want a soft place to put your freshly washed feet. A memory foam bathmat is the perfect after-shower landing zone, and they come in all shapes and sizes.

Frontgate

Buy the Frontgate Indulgence Memory Foam bathmat here starting at $US35

A great shower head is the difference between a good morning and a great one. This head, made by Grohe, mimics the pattern of rainfall on your skin for a luxurious wake-up.

Amazon

Buy the Grohe Rainshower Rustic Hand shower here for $US176

A mirror that doesn't fog up is one of the best investments you can make if you're a shower shaver. This one uses the heat of the water to keep the mirror clear, so you can see your face from start to finish.

Amazon

Buy the Sharper Image Heated Fog-Free Shower Mirror here for $US120

Shower radios are out, waterproof Bluetooth speakers are in. Play sound from your phone through this tiny speaker that suctions to the side of your shower.

Amazon

Buy the SoundBot SB510 Bluetooth shower speaker here for $US12

Man cannot live with a shower liner alone -- you need a curtain. This subtle yet classy Restoration Hardware curtain sends the right message.

Restoration Hardware

Buy the Restoration Hardware Italian Stripe Jacquard Linen Shower Curtain here starting at $US179

An oft-overlooked bathroom necessity is the bathrobe. Though they come in many different styles, shapes, and colours, the classic terrycloth robe is the one you want hanging on the back of your bathroom door.

Neiman Marcus

Buy the Derek Rose Terrycloth Bathrobe here for $US200

Most bathrooms are lacking in the storage department. A bathroom organiser (or étagère, if you're fancy) solves the problem while adding style. This deep cherry wood organiser is a great choice.

Amazon

Buy the Peppercorn Etagere here for $US65

A towel warmer is a luxury, yes -- but once you've tried one, you won't be able to live without it. This Brookstone model is big enough to warm two towels at once (or one towel and a bathrobe).

Amazon

Buy the Brookstone Towel Warmer here for $US99

For a real treat, invest in a heated toilet seat. No longer a bulky addition to your bathroom, it's the definition of a cushy lifestyle.

Amazon

Buy the Brondell Heated Toilet Seat here for $US114

A nice set of countertop accessories is a non-negotiable must-have. This pewter set is both rustic and masculine, without sacrificing function or quality.

Restoration Hardware

Buy the Pewter Apothecary Accessories Collection here starting at $US69

Save soap and fight germs with an automatic soap dispenser. This simplehuman model is touch-free -- just place your hand beneath the spout.

Amazon

Buy the Simplehuman Sensor Pump here for $US69

To complement your countertop accessories, get some matching storage jars for all your bathroom consumables. No adult man should have an open box of Q-tips sitting on his bathroom counter.

Restoration Hardware

Buy the Apothecary Pewter & Glass Bath Jars here starting at $US65

A bathroom candle is especially important when hosting guests. The lit candle masks odours while making the bathroom a nicer place to be in general. This Apotheke candle has a light woodsy scent.

West Elm

Buy the Apotheke Candle here for $US30

If you haven't switched to straight edge shaving, now is the time to think about doing so. As a bonus, the tools involved look pretty stylish on your bathroom countertop.

Fendrihan

Buy the Fendrihan 5-Piece Wet Shaving Set here for $US156

Wall space permitting, at least one good piece of art makes all the difference in a bathroom. Choose something that reflects your taste and matches your existing decor.

Amazon

Check out Amazon's fine art collection here

