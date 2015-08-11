16 things every modern gentleman should have in his bathroom

FendrihanA straight edge shaving kit makes for a close shave and a slick counter accessory.
Though it often gets ignored, a well-stocked bathroom is essential to making a bachelor pad feel like home.
For those minimalist gents who’ve been living without, we’ve rounded up 16 accessories and essentials that every modern gentleman should have in his bathroom.
From shaving tools to a towel warmer that will straight-up change your life, this is the checklist for a next-level bathroom.
Soft, luxurious towels are a bathroom essential. You'll appreciate them and your guests will, too. Monogramming is optional, but it's worth the splurge.
When getting out of the shower, you'll want a soft place to put your freshly washed feet. A memory foam bathmat is the perfect after-shower landing zone, and they come in all shapes and sizes.
A great shower head is the difference between a good morning and a great one. This head, made by Grohe, mimics the pattern of rainfall on your skin for a luxurious wake-up.
A mirror that doesn't fog up is one of the best investments you can make if you're a shower shaver. This one uses the heat of the water to keep the mirror clear, so you can see your face from start to finish.
Shower radios are out, waterproof Bluetooth speakers are in. Play sound from your phone through this tiny speaker that suctions to the side of your shower.
Man cannot live with a shower liner alone -- you need a curtain. This subtle yet classy Restoration Hardware curtain sends the right message.
An oft-overlooked bathroom necessity is the bathrobe. Though they come in many different styles, shapes, and colours, the classic terrycloth robe is the one you want hanging on the back of your bathroom door.
Most bathrooms are lacking in the storage department. A bathroom organiser (or étagère, if you're fancy) solves the problem while adding style. This deep cherry wood organiser is a great choice.
A towel warmer is a luxury, yes -- but once you've tried one, you won't be able to live without it. This Brookstone model is big enough to warm two towels at once (or one towel and a bathrobe).
For a real treat, invest in a heated toilet seat. No longer a bulky addition to your bathroom, it's the definition of a cushy lifestyle.
A nice set of countertop accessories is a non-negotiable must-have. This pewter set is both rustic and masculine, without sacrificing function or quality.
Save soap and fight germs with an automatic soap dispenser. This simplehuman model is touch-free -- just place your hand beneath the spout.
To complement your countertop accessories, get some matching storage jars for all your bathroom consumables. No adult man should have an open box of Q-tips sitting on his bathroom counter.
A bathroom candle is especially important when hosting guests. The lit candle masks odours while making the bathroom a nicer place to be in general. This Apotheke candle has a light woodsy scent.
If you haven't switched to straight edge shaving, now is the time to think about doing so. As a bonus, the tools involved look pretty stylish on your bathroom countertop.
Wall space permitting, at least one good piece of art makes all the difference in a bathroom. Choose something that reflects your taste and matches your existing decor.
