28 things dogs should never eat

We may treat our pets like they’re human, but that doesn’t mean they get to eat “people food.”

A recent study found Xylitol, a chemical commonly included in gum and sugar-free peanut butter, was deadlier than chocolate to dogs.

It made us wonder: what other common foods are dangerous for our pets?

We spoke with two vets, Dr. Richard Goldstein of New York’s Animal Medical Center as well as Pamela Edwards of New York’s Hope Veterinary Clinic, about what dogs should never eat.

Keep scrolling to see the list and the side effects.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.