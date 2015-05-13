13 things Californians are doing that waste more water than eating almonds

California is in its fourth year inthe worst drought the state has seen in 1,200 years.
Yet many Californians continue to use virtually the same amounts of water they were using before the drought began.
Some have cited almonds as the culprit, since the tasty snack use a whole gallon of water per nut.
Compared with noshing on a few almonds, though, many other activities are far worse in terms of the amount of water they require, from watering huge lawns to keeping sprawling waterparks open all season.
Keeping their swimming pools full -- especially in the middle of the desert. The average Palm Springs resident uses a whopping 201 gallons of water, more than twice the state average.
Playing golf. The average golf course in the US uses 400,000 gallons of water per day, according to the hospitality association Hotel & Leisure Advisors.
Filling decorative ponds. According to new state regulations proposed last week, communities like Palm Springs -- where residents use more than 165 gallons of water per person per day -- would have to cut back their usage by 35%.
Keeping the sprinklers on. The average sprinkling system can use up to 265 gallons an hour, according to UK water-conservation group Waterwise.
Washing the car. Cleaning the car at home can use 80 to 140 gallons of water, according to Kaady Car Washes. In comparison, getting the car cleaned at your standard car wash can use less than half that amount, or roughly 30 to 45 gallons.
Going to waterparks. The 21-acre Wet 'n Wild water park in Palm Springs, which will be open most of this summer, uses roughly 1,200,000 gallons of water per day, according to estimates from the hospitality consulting firm Hotel & Leisure Advisors.
Eating dairy products. Whether or not we eat their meat, just feeding dairy cattle requires lots of water -- the foods they forage on are water and land intensive. A single serving of Greek yogurt, for example, uses 90 gallons of water, according to a report by Mother Jones.
Doing the dishes by hand. Even if you're careful about your water use, a typical hand washing session requires about 20 gallons of water. Leaving the water running while washing can use up to 40 gallons. By comparison, the average dishwasher requires just 10 gallons per typical load, according to the American Water Works Association.
Not covering the swimming pools they have. Each year, about 55 inches of water evaporate from the average uncovered backyard swimming pool.
Building new homes in the middle of the desert. These developments are in Cathedral City, just south of Palm Springs.
