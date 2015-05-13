13 things Californians are doing that waste more water than eating almonds

California is in its fourth year inthe worst drought the state has seen in 1,200 years.

Yet many Californians continue to use virtually the same amounts of water they were using before the drought began.

Some have cited almonds as the culprit, since the tasty snack use a whole gallon of water per nut.

Compared with noshing on a few almonds, though, many other activities are far worse in terms of the amount of water they require, from watering huge lawns to keeping sprawling waterparks open all season.

