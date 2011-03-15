Things Break—That’s Why We Have Fail Systems In Nuclear Reactors

I am no expert on nuclear energy, but I am a concerned long-termist who fears that Japan’s currently contained-nuclear accident will snuff any further initiative into nuclear power.



Let’s face it, things break. There is no such thing as a fail proof system, especially as these systems get more complicated. That is why nuclear physicists put “error handles” into nuclear plants for when the plants don’t work normally. What we now have in Japan, from what I’ve read, are those error handlers coming online to prevent a partial meltdown from becoming a full meltdown.

I concede that we should examine our current nuclear infrastructure and policies, but I also argue that we shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bath water. Yes, the system failed, but it did not fail fully, so we shouldn’t let our emotions get the best of us.

Things break. And while it is unfortunate that we have a partial meltdown in Japan, the fail systems, it appears, are helping the plants to fail in a controlled fashion.

