Things Better Left Off Twitter: Bridezilla Edition

Can Internet oversharing get any worse than self-described “new media douchebag” @grobertson getting down on one knee (in front of his computer) to ask his girlfriend to marry him.. on Twitter?



Oh yes, we’re afraid it can. Because @film_girl countered his four aces of fame-trolling with a royal flush of oversharing. After happily tweeting “yes! Yes! Yes!”, @film_girl went on to beg her 4.526 followers to promote her Twitter-proposal.. on Digg.

She’s got 702 Diggs so far. Sounds like this couple was made for each other, good luck.

