Things Are Getting Ugly In Europe: Italy Crushed, Euro Tanking

As Mario Draghi speaks, the euro is tanking. The main culprit is his language about weak growth and the odds of a future rate cut.



And Italy — home to today’s political drama (Berlusconi is waging a political war against current PM Mario Draghi) — is getting slammed.

Stocks there are down 1.5%.

