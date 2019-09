It looks like all those Greek riot videos has traders freaked out (that, and the Moody’s possible downgrade of Portugal).



The euro is now below $1.29, and we should remind you, that moves of $.01 in a currency are a huge deal.

A slightly better-than-expected ADP jobs report has been no help.

