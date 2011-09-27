Photo: AP
Editor’s note: Apple’s stock soared last week, making the company’s market cap $390 billion. In reaction to Apple’s growing valuation, Joshua Brown, a New York City-based financial advisor at Fusion Analytics and author of The Reformed Broker blog, started a Tumblr called “Things Apple Is Worth More Than.” The blog adds some context to the size of Apple’s valuation.
Brown gave us permission to republish his blog here. You can keep checking the original for new entries.
It’s worth noting that Apple’s stock has fallen back a little bit, and its valuation is now $370 billion. But, there’s a very good chance Apple’s stock will rise again in the near future, lifting it above the $400 billion mark.
The annual NFL football franchise valuations list has just been released by Forbes (full list here). This year - for the first time ever - the average franchise in the league is worth over a billion dollars.
15 of the NFL's 33 franchises are worth over a billion apiece. The most valuable team is the Dallas Cowboys, valued at $1.85 billion.
If you added up all the value of every team in the NFL, you'd come up with some $33 billion as your total. With Apple's current market cap of roughly $380 billion, it is worth more than 10 times that!
The automotive aftermarket includes:
'..all products and services purchased for light and heavy duty vehicles after the original sale including replacement parts, accessories, lubricants, appearance products, tires, collision repairs, service repairs as well as the tools and equipment necessary to make the repair.
This one's gonna mess you up…according to First Research, there are about 100,000 retail clothing stores in the US although it is a very concentrated industry.
The 50 largest companies - like TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Gap, Limited Brands, Abercrombie & Fitch and Ross Stores - account for about 65 per cent of industry revenue.
The combined annual revenue for the entire apparel retail industry is around $150 billion.
With Apple's current valuation of $380 billion, it worth more than twice that.
- Josh
As of August 1st, the New York Federal Reserve Bank in lower Manhattan (made famous in the Bruce Willis flick Die Hard With a Vengeance) was stocked with approximately 7,000 gleaming tons of gold.
The New York Fed is the largest store of gold bullion in the United States and in the world. According to Alex Jones, this stockpile is worth some $350 billion USD.
And Apple, with its now $385 billion market cap is worth more.
Singapore is one of the wealthiest countries in the world owing to a government that is hyper-friendly towards business yet very strict on corruption.
The country boasts an astounding $70,000 GDP per capita rate and has been minting millionaires by the truckload despite the global economic turbulence of the last decade.
Singapore's national GDP in 2016 is projected at $318 billion…and Apple is worth even more.
via Derald Muniz (@1nvestor):
The worldwide illegal drugs trade is now worth an estimated £200 billion (~ $321 billion US)
Star Wars: $18 Billion
Star Trek: $4 Billion
Harry Potter: $15 Billion
Stephen King: $10 Billion
Twilight: $2 Billion
Total: $49 Billion
Wow.
Sourced by search, all numbers are approximate and it's still not even close.
Denmark has a powerhouse economy for such a small workforce (2.9 million workers).
At $337 billion, Denmark ranks as the 32nd largest economy in the world (by GDP) and 5th in GDP per capita.
But Apple is bigger!
Via Larry P:
Apple could buy all the land in Iowa and South Dakota at an average price per acre of $4,200.
via @TheColinFraser:
More than twice the total endowments of the 13 richest universities (and U-systems) in the United States
Via @AronPinson:
Apple is worth more than the GDP of Israel ($213B), Syria ($60B), Jordan ($28B) & Lebanon ($43B) combined!
Apple is now worth more than the assets under management in the world's five largest ETFs. GLD has just surpassed SPY as the biggest today, as per Investment News:
SPDR Gold Trust's market capitalisation rose to $76.7 billion on Aug. 19, according to the most recent data compiled by Bloomberg, as the metal topped $1,881 an ounce for the first time. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which has been the industry's largest exchange-traded fund since 1993, stood at $74.4 billion, now 3.1 per cent smaller. At the start of the year, the Standard & Poor's 500 Index-tracking ETF was 56 per cent larger.
Rounding out the Top 5 are VWO, EFA and EEM (all emerging markets/world stock indexes) at roughly $50 billion, $40 billion and $40 billion in AUM respectively.
Apple's current market caps tops all of them combined.
'Total U.S. child support collections in Federal fiscal year 2006 totaled $23.9 billion, $11 billion of which was paid to families who have never been recipients of public assistance.
According to Zillow, the total value of all residential real estate in Atlanta, Georgia was $274.8 billion as of December 2010, making it the 8th largest housing market in the United States.
And Apple is worth more.
Novartis, Sanofi-Aventis, and Pfizer add up to 355 Billion, Apple at 330 Billion. Wow.
Via @TheArmoTrader:
Corporations will pay a total of $247.2 billion in state, local and federal income tax this year.
From Reuters:
Earlier on Friday the DJ STOXX euro zone banks index fell 4 per cent, valuing its 32 members at $340 billion.
In contrast, Apple's market capitalisation has soared to $340 billion on the back of the success of innovative technology products like iPods, iPhones and iPads.
