Editor’s note: Apple’s stock soared last week, making the company’s market cap $390 billion. In reaction to Apple’s growing valuation, Joshua Brown, a New York City-based financial advisor at Fusion Analytics and author of The Reformed Broker blog, started a Tumblr called “Things Apple Is Worth More Than.” The blog adds some context to the size of Apple’s valuation.



Brown gave us permission to republish his blog here. You can keep checking the original for new entries.



It’s worth noting that Apple’s stock has fallen back a little bit, and its valuation is now $370 billion. But, there’s a very good chance Apple’s stock will rise again in the near future, lifting it above the $400 billion mark.

