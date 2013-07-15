12 Things Americans Love That The Rest Of The World Finds Bizarre

A few weeks ago, we brought you the highlight responses to a Reddit list asking what things Americans do that the rest of the world finds bizarre.



NASCAR

“I don’t get it, why would someone watch that?” — SirenEveLine

Pep rallies and cheerleaders

“I go to an international school in Europe, and the American community in the school decided that having some “school spirit” would be a fantastic idea. So they made us sit in the gym for an hour while the student council tried to get us to sing a song and then we watched teachers vs students basket ball. It was bloody painful.” — CharizardTurtle

“Why do you need a group of young girls to get you all excited to support your American Football/Basketball/Hockey team. In all honesty when they come on the sports ground here its seen as kinda pervy if you’re a man and watch them perform.” — HMFCalltheway

PB&J sandwiches

“I don’t like the texture and the taste gives me cold sweats, I don’t know why.” — thisismmaximme, French

“I manage to gross out my coworkers if I bring one for lunch.” — moonshine_life, currently living in China

Suing everyone for everything

“In my government class, we brought in an American lawyer and a German lawyer. My teacher asked “OK, say a family takes a child to the zoo. The child is sitting on the ledge, falls into the cage and is eaten by a bear. Explain what legal action would be taken.

“American lawyer: “The zoo would be sued for an unsafe facility, the bear would likely be put down and the zoo would probably have to pay a penalty.

“German lawyer: “Everyone would think the parents were idiots for putting their child on the ledge of a bear cage. They might even have to give the zoo compensation for bad publicity. It’s kind of a common sense thing.” — PinkieDash1321

Hostess baked goods

“Twinkies, ding dongs, cupcakes..etc. Why America? They have no flavour, they are dry, and the texture is horrid. So plain and bland. Also the fact of the extremely processed aspect of them.. The fake cream, icing and cake which can last years in the packaging. Mmmmm preservatives bleh! — New Zealander.” — bushbuck

Driving huge cars

“You pay less for your gas guzzling tank then i do for my fuel efficient car in EU and you are complain.” — Shultzi_soldat

Cheese in a can

“It’s not even cheese. It yellow, cheese flavored whipped cream.” — CanadiansUpYourButt

‘Seinfeld’

” Massively popular in the US. Didn’t catch on or translate in the way other shows like say Friends or Cheers did.” — Lost_Afropick

Hearty breakfasts

“I’ll have some bacon & pancakes with syrup.” In what world do they go together!? — digitalcampfire

Dr. Pepper

“As an Aussie, I had this for the first time the other day. I think it tastes shit, I don’t get the hype.” — SoddingGit

“Apparently Dr. Pepper tastes like cough syrup to a few of my Korean friends.” — spokaney

Ice

“I’ve been to several countries in Europe and I was in heaven the few times I found an ice cold drink.

“I was in Florence when my friends and I eyeballed large drinks filled to the top with ice and immediately flocked over to the restaurant. Once the bill came we realised they were 15 euros a piece!” — chefbsba

Guns

“Popular in America but not other countries: guns. Popular outside America but not in America: socialized healthcare.” — immalearnya

“Japan has some of the toughest gun laws in the world. The police can be severely prosecuted for discharging a weapon improperly. The Yakuza don’t use guns because it causes them too much trouble with the law, if a member is caught with one he’ll probably lose a finger to dishonor.” — Suko88

