13 Things That Americans Do That The Rest Of The World Just Finds Bizarre

Made Mac n cheese for my aussie cousins. Included 600 grams of cheese. They were floored (and clogged probably) — Marcvsgrippa

6. Pumpkin everything

Pumpkin flavored things, pumpkin is a vegetable yet it is always in seasonal items in combination with sweet flavours. To me a pumpkin spice coffee is so strange!– TallGrass2



7. Cheerleaders

…dressing up young girls in short skirts and getting them to dance around and cheer on young men strikes me as odd — preparetodobattle



8. Flags

I work at a summer camp and there is nothing funnier than watching the international counselors be totally weirded out by the flag ceremony we have every morning/evening (5-7 camper colorguard raises flag, salutes, 60-90 people recite pledge and girl scout promise in unison, we turn on our heels and file out silently in the morning, in the evening we fold the flag, sing taps, turn on our heels and file out silently to dinner) — izzielosthermind



9.Taking coffee everywhere



Eating/drinking coffee as you go, to me the best part of eating is sitting down, talking, and relaxing — tallgrass2



10. Being obsessed with your alma mater.



I know this does not apply to everyone but your attachment to your college/university AFTER you have left. The amount of older people I saw on my trip wearing college gear was insane. As well as supporting your college as an alumni. Coming from the UK where a university is used to gain your degree then its a case of thanks for the piss ups, bye! — Fenrir89

I get made fun of all the time in Russia for having an attachment to my college. They just don’t get the idea of loyalty to the school. I think it comes from two places: sports, and a sense of community. — Ck14



11. All the pomp and circumstance surrounding prom



I have cousins who live in the US and just hearing about the number of hoops they had to jump through to ask someone to a dance is hilarious. — Saysthingsfromabush

In Scotland our equivalents are ceilidhs and in school you just go and f***ing dance. Concept of building up the courage to ask someone to a ceilidh is simply ridiculous. “hey would you like to come and get bruised with me doing some fast dances to violins?” As is tradition. — Reducto_Absurdum







12. White teeth mania



Americans are obsessed with straight, white teeth. It’s like your entire concept of beauty hangs on it. Don’t get me wrong, dental hygiene is important, but not everyone needs a perfect Hollywood smile. They look super fake. — Flashnewb



13. Being obsessed with being the best country in the world

many Chinese people do not understand how America can function so “well” since the people here are all so different. We have black, asians, white, hispanics, indians just to name of few and yet we don’t have massive in fighting between races or religions. Go to many other countries and the smallest differences in culture, language, and background will almost automatically cause some major issues. — jdavem

The way its often described to me is that Americans have a very “open mind”, and that we can handle having a lot of different people around, even when we don’t agree. — fawkesandthehound

