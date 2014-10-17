Here Are 4 Things All Great Bosses Do

It’s National Boss Day.

Yet more than 60% of managers are bad leaders, research suggests. Maybe that’s why, according to one survey, we spend 19.2 hours a week worrying about what our bosses say or do.

We’ve already catalogued 18 things that horrible bosses do.

To balance that out, here are four things that great bosses do, courtesy of the very productive folks at Workboard.

