I’m a Londoner who went to college in Boston for 4 years. Here are 7 things I miss and 3 I don’t about living in New England

In 2015, I moved from London to Boston for college.

Growing up in the UK as a half-American, I always wondered what living in the US was like, especially having heard stories from my parents, who met at the University of Georgia.

I got my chance when I was 18, and ended up choosing to study at Boston University after I visited the campus. It was so international and still felt like it was in a college town even though it was a city.

I loved my four years abroad, but moved home after graduation to be closer to family and start a career in the UK. I don’t regret it, but there are a few things I miss about Boston.