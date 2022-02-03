I’m a Londoner who went to college in Boston for 4 years. Here are 7 things I miss and 3 I don’t about living in New England

- I grew up in London, but spent four years living in Boston for college.
- Although I enjoyed my time across the pond, I wanted to move back to the UK after graduation.
- There are a plenty of things I miss about Boston, like seafood, and others I don’t, like the cold.
I got my chance when I was 18, and ended up choosing to study at Boston University after I visited the campus. It was so international and still felt like it was in a college town even though it was a city.
I loved my four years abroad, but moved home after graduation to be closer to family and start a career in the UK. I don’t regret it, but there are a few things I miss about Boston.
But I grew to love the warm welcomes, especially when going out to eat. At a restaurant in Boston, for example, servers bring you a glass of water with ice within seconds of sitting down at a table. For a Londoner, the concept of not having to ask for water or expecting it to come to the table lukewarm was a game-changer.
But I tried a lot of foods for the first time in Boston that were delicious and staples of New England traditions.
I had my first lobster roll in Boston’s historic Quincy Market, which I remember being on the pricier side but was worth every cent. My university also had an annual “Lobster Night” where everyone got their own lobster and delicious sides, like clam chowder.
It definitely kicked off my love for New England seafood.
Another favorite of mine and my senior-year roommates was a Cajun boil spot called Holly Crab, where I ate deliciously seasoned crawfish out of a bag. I still haven’t found a spot in London that does the same.
I also loved getting fresh pasta in the North End, Boston’s Little Italy, which is where I tried my first cannoli — a life-changing experience.
Aside from the snack portions, which were way bigger than any sizes served in the UK, I loved how the cinema seats reclined and came with individual mini tables for food and drinks.
In the UK, we do have fancier movie theatre chains like Everyman Cinemas, but the seating definitely isn’t as luxuriously comfortable as in the US.
I took full advantage by visiting my sister in Miami or family on my mom’s side in Puerto Rico. A flight to San Juan from Boston took less than four hours compared to the cross-Atlantic long-haul flight I was used to from London, which often included a layover.
That said, I still think living in London has a big advantage when it comes to international travel. So many European countries, like France and Spain, are either a short flight or train ride away.
London has its own marathon, but in Boston, I felt like everyone including students would get involved. At Boston University, the tradition was to wake up at the crack of dawn to go to celebrations and parties.
If I have the opportunity to go back, I’d definitely try to be there for Marathon Monday.
And although I loved that, I can’t say the same for Boston’s winter. During my freshman year, the lowest temperature recorded was a bone-chilling -10 degrees Fahrenheit — nothing close to anything I’d experienced in London.
In London, I’m pretty comfortable cycling in the city. In my opinion, it’s still not the best in the world for cycling by any means, but I do feel the roads are safer than those in Boston.
Growing up in London, I now feel spoiled by how efficient its public transport is. On the day-to-day, I’d say I only ever have to wait a few minutes to catch the tube. By comparison, I remember sometimes waiting up to 15 minutes for the tram to arrive in Boston.
Sometimes I’d catch rowers practicing in the morning or little boats sailing around the bend. It honestly looked like a painting.
Though I’m still a Londoner at heart, Boston will always be a special place. It was where I met these ladies in my freshman year and got to spend my last year living with them.
Since none of us were from Boston, and three of us had never lived in the US before, we got to experience a whole new city together over four years, finding our favorite spots and becoming somewhat functioning adults along the way.
