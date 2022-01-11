I’ve worked on cruise ships for 6 years. Here are 10 unique things I always pack.

There are certain items I bring with me on every ship contract. Erica DePascale

I have worked on cruise ships for six years and always pack these particular items.

Sweatshirts and fuzzy slippers are both cozy and can keep me warm.

I make sure to bring multiple formal dresses and several hats for different occasions.

Living on a ship and traveling from country to country while making a living provides its own set of challenges — such as knowing what to bring.

I’ve had six years of experience working on cruise ships, so here are 10 unique things I always pack:

I always bring a couple of formal dresses

As a crew member who works in entertainment, looking good is part of my job.

Most cruises have formal nights, and it is no different for the crew who are working in guest-facing areas.

I always bring at least two formal gowns to wear.

Water shoes can come in handy during different excursions

Plus water shoes usually don’t take up much space. Erica DePascale

Somehow, someway, you always end up needing water shoes.

They’re essential to have for many adventures, from snorkeling reefs in the Caribbean to trekking through mud lakes in New Zealand.

When outlets are inconvenient, portable chargers get the job done

Portable chargers are a lifesaver on ships.

Since I’m outside on most port days and often work all night, my phone loses battery fast. Plus there are not as many cabin outlets as you’d imagine, especially on older ships.

In the past, I’d bring extension cords so my phone could charge near my bed, but now, portable chargers save the day.

Earplugs are key to a good night’s sleep

The corridors can be noisy at night. modustollens/Shuttershock

Having a roommate doesn’t always equal a quiet night’s sleep. Plus people can sometimes be loud in the corridors.

Earplugs block out the noise so I can rest easy all night long.

I add my own flair to the crew food by bringing sauces from home

This may sound bizarre, but eating in the crew mess hall gets very repetitive after a month.

I always bring my favorite sauce bottles from home to spice up the food and remind me of my favorite places.

Ships are often chilly, so I make sure to pack sweatshirts

It might be hot in the Caribbean but it’s typically freezing inside the ship.

I like to keep my cabin cold and bundle up in comfy sweatshirts every night, which is a nice change of pace from the typically hot days under the sun.

Hats are versatile and functional

I wear hats for many different occasions. Erica DePascale

This may sound obvious, but many people forget to pack hats.

They’re important in many different scenarios. I always pack a large selection, whether fedoras to protect me from the sun or top hats to add to formal wear.

De-wrinkle spray is helpful when you don’t have access to an iron

I didn’t know this spray existed before I started working on ships, but it’s a game-changer when you don’t have access to an iron.

All it takes is a few sprays and maybe some steam from the shower, and your clothes are as good as new.

When I want to feel cozy, I break out my fuzzy slippers

Fuzzy slippers make me feel pampered. Avelino Gomez G/Getty Images

I don’t go anywhere without my slippers, and having them on board is a must.

When you want to feel pampered and at home, slipping on a fuzzy, warm pair of kicks is the ultimate reminder of happiness.

I bring my magnet collection with me on every contract

On the ships I’ve worked on, most of the walls are magnetic, so I like to collect magnets and bring them with me to every new contract or cabin.

I hang photos on them and they liven up my living space.