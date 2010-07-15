ThingD: The Mystery Startup Everyone Drooled Over At Sun Valley

What’s ThingD? It’s a mystery

A bunch of billionaires (and a few plain old multi-millionaires) gathered in Sun Valley, Idaho last week for Allen & Company’s annual media conference. From the pictures it looks like they chatted under umbrellas on patios, rented bikes, and walked around the resort in fleece and khakis.There were also panels.



One panel we keep hearing about featured super-hot startups Groupon (revenue rich!), Square (founded by the guy who came up with Twitter), and Pandora (everyone’s favourite Internet radio site).

Also on this panel: A startup we’d never heard of called ThingD. Wondering “who?” You’re not alone. Says a panelist: “[I] Hadn’t heard of them either.”

So, what is ThingD?

According to someone who heard its pitch at Sun Valley, it is a “big idea” – “a structured database of things. [You] tell it about things you like and learn about things you didn”t know you like.”

Some other stuff we know about ThingD:

Its full name seems to be Think Daemon

It’s funded by tech and finance biggies, we hear, including Facebook cofounder Chris Hughes, Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey, and Allen & Company itself.

It has an office above the Apple Store on 9th Ave and 14th Street in New York.

It has a Web site, where you can find this pitch: “Find, follow and get updates from the things that interest you.”

The Web site has a search bar. A search results page lists all the attributes of the particular object you’re looking for. So for the iPad, for example, it lists its height, width, depth, capacity and a couple dozen other “attributes.”

Registered users can “follow” the iPad page.

ThingD has a Twitter account.

A former Allen & Co analyst named Michael Silverman is its current VP of Ops.

Joseph Einhorn is CEO.

ThingD has an iPhone app.

Click to see pictures of the millionaires, the billionaires, and their hangers-on at Sun Valley >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.