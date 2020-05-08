A Japanese company created the thinnest paper in the world and it's used to preserve art at the Vatican and the Louvre — see how it's made

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Tenjugo is the thinnest paper in the world, made by a company in Japan.

The paper dries to become nearly transparent and is used for repairing historical documents.

It’s been used to preserve art in the Louvre and the Vatican.

The thinnest paper in the world, tenjugo, comes from a single factory in Japan’s Kochi prefecture.

Tenjugo was produced by hand for over 1,000 years, until the 20th century. It has been used for ceremonial purposes, including writing and artwork, and later as paper for typewriters, Oliver Whang at The New York Times reported. Now, the paper is made using machines, and is thinner than ever.

Repairing and preserving artwork and historical documents is risky work, and doing so too aggressively risks damaging the original piece. As machines made tenjugo thinner, its clear use became conservation. Tenjugo is used all around the world for conservation, from the Louvre to the British Museum to the Vatican.

Here’s how it’s made.

The factory is located about 400 miles southwest of Tokyo.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Historically, the paper has been used for sliding doors, lampshades, and room dividers.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Tenjugo paper is made from kozo, the stems of mulberry plants.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Kozo is bundled to prepare for the process.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

First, workers clean the kozo and remove any dirt or imperfections.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Then, the kozo are steamed.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Cooking the plant removes materials that connect the fibres, leaving only what will be used in the final product.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Then, steamed kozo plants go into a large water tank for another cleaning.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

This part of the process also removes any scratches the plants might have left on each other.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Though the process is now industrialized, workers still remove some impurities by hand.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Hiroyoshi Chinzei is a fourth-generation tenjugo maker, and head of the company.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

This stage takes place over several days, and requires five different workers at five different cleaning stations.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Next comes the time-consuming process of disentangling the kozo.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Then, fibres are combined in a solution using neri, liquid from the sunset hibiscus plant.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Neri thickens the solution.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Once the mixture is thick enough, it can go to the papermaking machine.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

The papermaking machine rocks the material backing and forth, and the fibres become intertwined.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

It’s essentially the same process that was once done by hand.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

The thin fibres are rolled into sheets of paper for delivery.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

At this point, the final product is nearly transparent.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

This thinnest paper is only 0.02 mm thick, the width of a single kozo fibre.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

This makes it even thinner than human skin, an accomplishment no other factory has been able to replicate.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

Because of this delicate size, Yale paper conservator Soyeon Choi called tenjugo “the bread and butter in paper conservation.”

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

It can repair small damaged areas on historical documents, or be used to reinforce entire pages.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

The material is used all over the world to restore documents, books, paintings and statues.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

The Louvre, the British Museum, and the Vatican are among Hidaka Washi’s customers.

KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images Tengujo paper process.

