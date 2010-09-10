German Banker Quits After Saying Muslims Making Country Dumber

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

German Central Banker Thilo Sarrazin is now quitting his position at the Bundesbank over comments he made in his new book Germany Abolishes Itself, according to the AP.Sarrazin claimed in an interview that, “All Jews share a certain gene. Basques (Spanish separatists) have particular genes, that distinguishes them from others.”



Sarrazin also suggested that Germany was getting “dumber” as a result of immigration.

On Muslims, Sarrazin said:

Muslims immigrants don’t integrate as well as other immigrant groups across Europe. The reasons for this are apparently not based on their ethnicity, but are rooted in their culture of Islam.Sarrazin’s book has been a best seller, already in its seventh printing, and he has recieved some support from German citizens for speaking his mind.

The comments and book release have, however, resulted in his departure, after European Central Bank President Jean Claude Trichet condemned his comments and German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for his departure.

Sarrazin will be leaving his post at the Bundesbank by the end of September.

